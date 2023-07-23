Watch Now
Truex Jr. needed bigger push from inside row
Martin Truex Jr. admits his runner-up finish at Pocono came down to lane choice and not getting the right push from the inside lane on the final restart.
Larson: ‘Deserve to be raced with respect’
After getting "used up" by Denny Hamlin at the end of the Cup race at Pocono, Kyle Larson admits he was nervous about what Hamlin would do considering what happened last year with Ross Chastain at the same track.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono Raceway
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway.
Will Cup fallout at Pocono carry over to Richmond?
Marty Snider and Kyle Petty go through the field following a spicy NASCAR Cup Series race and finish at Pocono Raceway.
Hamlin sends Larson up into wall during restart
Kyle Larson takes issue with Denny Hamlin after the No. 5 is sent up into the wall by the No. 11 as the two battle for the lead late in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway.
Reddick upset about no caution before white flag
Tyler Reddick recaps how his late-race tire advantage resulted in a third-place finish and voices his displeasure after NASCAR didn't throw a caution flag with two laps remaining before the field took the white flag.
Harvick starting to string together performances
Following his second-consecutive top-five finish, Kevin Harvick says the No. 4 car wasn't good in traffic during restarts to clear the leaders.
Larson after Pocono: ‘Denny’s always right’
A noticeably frustrated Kyle Larson says he's "been cost a lot of good finishes" by Denny Hamlin throughout his career despite never having to apologize to him before about anything he's done on the race track.
Hamlin blames Larson for Pocono contact
Denny Hamlin says that Kyle Larson wrecked himself toward the end of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway and is unbothered by the jeering from the stands.
Hamlin wins amid controversial contact with Larson
Denny Hamlin is declared the winner at Pocono as the caution flag waves on the final lap, but not before contact from Hamlin sent Kyle Larson sliding up the track into the wall, leading to a chorus of boos from the fans.
Dillon suffers hard lick, whips helmet at Reddick
Austin Dillon slides hard into the SAFER barrier in Turn 1, lobs his helmet toward Tyler Reddick under caution, and says he's going to have to start "wrecking people" after being released from the infield care center.
Logano, Suarez caught up in restart wreck
Joey Logano and Daniel Suarez both suffer major damage to their race cars during a Stage 2 restart wreck at Pocono Raceway.
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Pocono
Watch extended highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway.
Berry’s dominance dissipates during Hill battle
Josh Berry recaps a "wild restart" after a 24th-place finish despite starting out front in overtime after Austin Hill pushed him a little longer and harder into Turn 1 than he would have wanted.
Hill analyzes Xfinity overtime restart at Pocono
Austin Hill didn't think the No. 21 had anything for Josh Berry, but credits his team for getting the car better throughout the evening to land in victory lane.
Hill wins Xfinity race at Pocono in chaotic finish
Austin Hill outlasts the field in a wild overtime restart during the Xfinity Series race at Pocono and is declared the winner when the caution flag waves on the final lap.
Nemechek, Custer involved in stack-up at Pocono
A stack-up on the restart at the beginning of the final stage at Pocono Raceway triggers a chain-reaction wreck involving John Hunter Nemechek and Cole Custer.
Byron on Cup pole at Pocono Raceway
William Byron previews his chances ahead of a "long race" at Pocono after securing his 11th career Cup Series pole position and third of the season.
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Pocono
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session ahead of the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway.
Bowman and Ally partnering to benefit animals
Alex Bowman and Ally have both partnered with the Best Friends Animal Society and the Lehigh Valley Humane Society, and if Bowman wins at Pocono Raceway, it'll be an added bonus for the local animals.
Highlights: Kyle Busch wins Pocono Truck race
Kyle Busch wins the NASCAR Truck race at Pocono Raceway to deliver the 100th series victory for Kyle Busch Motorsports.
Pocono looks simple by design, but is anything but
Pocono Raceway looks simple by its design, but since 1974, has been host to some of the worst crashes in NASCAR. Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalls one of his scariest wrecks during 2002 with his teammate Steve Park.
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Pocono
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore The Pocono Mountains 225, as Josh Berry earned his first pole position of the season at Pocono Raceway.
Berry on Xfinity pole at Pocono
After capturing his second-career Xfinity Series pole position, and first this season, Josh Berry says his team "needed this so bad" following a "really tough couple of weeks."
Playoff intensity ramps up before Pocono
Dustin Long previews the outlook for Cup Series drivers Bubba Wallace, Michael McDowell, Daniel Suarez, Alex Bowman, Chris Buescher, Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, and Martin Truex Jr. ahead of Pocono.
Highlight: Bonsignore wins Mohegan Sun 100 at NHMS
Justin Bonsignore holds off Doug Coby and Ron Silk to win the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Mohegan Sun 100 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Van Gisbergen in for ‘true test’ at Indianapolis
Shane van Gisbergen returns to the NASCAR Cup Series at the Indianapolis road course, and Kim Coon, Parker Kligerman, and Kyle Petty discuss expectations and the presence of international drivers in the sport.
Is Joe Gibbs Racing the favorite to win at Pocono?
Kim Coon, Parker Kligerman, and Kyle Petty discuss Joe Gibbs Racing's recent dominance at Pocono Raceway and offer other drivers to watch out for this Sunday.
Teams making ‘huge statement’ in playoff race
Kim Coon, Parker Kligerman, and Kyle Petty assess the current playoff standings, highlighting the biggest surprises with six races remaining and who may separate themselves for the regular-season championship.