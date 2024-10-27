Reddick ‘couldn’t believe’ last lap pass for win

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Giants v Cleveland Browns
How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers: TV/live stream info for tonight’s Sunday Night’s NFL game
nbc_nas_jordanintrv_241027.jpg
Tyler Reddick puts Michael Jordan in NASCAR title race, winning playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Zozo Championship 2024 - Final Round
FedExCup Fall update: Nico Echavarria nears Next 10; Joel Dahmen inside top 125 after sponsor invite

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_nicothomasdeskrx_241027.jpg
Thomas ‘disappointed’ after Zozo Championship
nbc_nas_hamlin_241027.jpg
Lack of short run speed in Miami costly for Hamlin
nbc_nas_blaney_241027.jpg
Blaney recaps final lap with Reddick at Homestead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Giants v Cleveland Browns
How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers: TV/live stream info for tonight’s Sunday Night’s NFL game
nbc_nas_jordanintrv_241027.jpg
Tyler Reddick puts Michael Jordan in NASCAR title race, winning playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Zozo Championship 2024 - Final Round
FedExCup Fall update: Nico Echavarria nears Next 10; Joel Dahmen inside top 125 after sponsor invite

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_nicothomasdeskrx_241027.jpg
Thomas ‘disappointed’ after Zozo Championship
nbc_nas_hamlin_241027.jpg
Lack of short run speed in Miami costly for Hamlin
nbc_nas_blaney_241027.jpg
Blaney recaps final lap with Reddick at Homestead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Reddick 'couldn't believe' last lap pass for win

October 27, 2024 06:06 PM
Tyler Reddick "couldn't believe" pulling off the pass for the win on the final lap at Homestead and credits Ryan Blaney for the way they raced together that sends the No. 45 to the Championship 4.
Up Next
nbc_nas_hamlin_241027.jpg
1:07
Lack of short run speed in Miami costly for Hamlin
Now Playing
nbc_nas_blaney_241027.jpg
1:51
Blaney recaps final lap with Reddick at Homestead
Now Playing
nbc_nas_reddick_241027.jpg
1:20
Reddick ‘couldn’t believe’ last lap pass for win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_jordanintrv_241027.jpg
0:34
Jordan relishes Reddick’s win, chance at Cup title
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonspin_241027.jpg
1:56
Larson spins battling Blaney for lead at Homestead
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsontire_241027.jpg
2:06
Flat right rear puts Larson into the outside wall
Now Playing
nbc_nas_haleyspin_241027.jpg
2:06
Haley goes around on lap 1 at Homestead
Now Playing
nbc_nas_nxshomestead_241026.jpg
9:08
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Homestead on The CW
Now Playing
nbc_nas_miamiessayv2_241026.jpg
1:19
Miami a place for Cup champions to handle the heat
Now Playing
nbc_nas_miamitruckshls_241026.jpg
14:39
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_miamiqualhl_241026.jpg
4:42
HLs: Cup Series qualifying at Homestead-Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_miamiqual_241025.jpg
8:51
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_c1_homesteadv2_241024.jpg
1:42
Which drivers will join Logano in Championship 4?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_vegaswinnerint_241024.jpg
7:04
Logano rides waves of emotions into Championship 4
Now Playing
nbc_nas_miamipreview_241023.jpg
2:03
Can Hamlin jump into Championship 4 in Miami?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_toyotascanvegas_241022.jpg
4:13
NASCAR Cup Series Scan All: Las Vegas playoff race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_loganoweek_241021.jpg
2:08
Logano’s path from playoff elimination to Champ. 4
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_241020.jpg
10:20
Cup Series drivers recap Las Vegas playoff race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupvegas_241020.jpg
17:18
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlin_241020.jpg
1:03
Hamlin: Las Vegas was ‘not a clean day’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larson_241020.jpg
0:56
Las Vegas Cup race a ‘tough battle’ for Larson
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bell_241020.jpg
1:21
Bell falls short at Las Vegas: ‘We needed to win’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_logano_241020.jpg
1:31
‘Incredible’ turn of events has Logano in Champ. 4
Now Playing
nbc_nas_gibbspin_241020.jpg
1:34
Gibbs goes for a spin; Larson back on lead lap
Now Playing
reddick_flips.jpg
3:17
Reddick flips in wild sequence at Las Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_dilloncrash_241020.jpg
2:30
Contact from Hemric sends Dillon into wall
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityvegas_241019.jpg
9:54
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Las Vegas on The CW
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupqualsveg_241019.jpg
9:41
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Las Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_blaneycrash_241019.jpg
2:12
Flat sends Blaney into the wall at Vegas practice
Now Playing
nbc_nas_lvessay_241019.jpg
1:30
Vegas stage set for redos, big bets in Cup playoff
Now Playing