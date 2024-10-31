Who will join Logano, Reddick in Championship 4?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2024 Singapore Stop - Day 3
Regan Smith breaks another world record to close World Aquatics Swimming World Cup
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Saturday schedule, broadcast info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity at Martinsville, November 2024
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 24 Penn State at Michigan State
What college football games are on today: Week 10 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ncastlegaol_241102.jpg
Isak’s header puts Newcastle in front of Arsenal
nbc_pl_tenhagsreplacement_241102.jpg
Man United did ‘big club business’ hiring Amorim
nbc_oly_w100mfree_241102.jpg
Douglass dominates 100m free for fourth gold medal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2024 Singapore Stop - Day 3
Regan Smith breaks another world record to close World Aquatics Swimming World Cup
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Saturday schedule, broadcast info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity at Martinsville, November 2024
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 24 Penn State at Michigan State
What college football games are on today: Week 10 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ncastlegaol_241102.jpg
Isak’s header puts Newcastle in front of Arsenal
nbc_pl_tenhagsreplacement_241102.jpg
Man United did ‘big club business’ hiring Amorim
nbc_oly_w100mfree_241102.jpg
Douglass dominates 100m free for fourth gold medal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Who will join Logano, Reddick in Championship 4?

October 31, 2024 05:34 PM
Dustin Long previews the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff cutoff race at Martinsville Speedway, where six drivers still have a chance to join Tyler Reddick and Joey Logano in the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway.
Up Next
nbc_nas_martinsville_extendedhl_241101.jpg
14:00
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_martinsvillequal_v2_241101.jpg
5:54
HLs: Xfinity Series qualifying at Martinsville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_c1_martinsville_241031.jpg
2:00
Who will join Logano, Reddick in Championship 4?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_top5martfinishes_241031.jpg
23:42
Top 5 NASCAR Cup playoff finishes at Martinsville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_reddickhomesteadwin_241030.jpg
4:05
Reddick’s gamble in Miami nets Championship spot
Now Playing
nbc_nas_miamifinishradio_241028.jpg
2:24
Radio from Cup playoff race finish at Homestead
Now Playing
nbc_nas_top5finishes_241028.jpg
7:44
NASCAR Cup Series top 5 finishes of 2024
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_241027.jpg
10:28
Cup Series drivers recap Homestead playoff race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupmiami_241027.jpg
17:29
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Homestead
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlin_241027.jpg
1:07
Lack of short run speed in Miami costly for Hamlin
Now Playing
nbc_nas_blaney_241027.jpg
1:51
Blaney recaps final lap with Reddick at Homestead
Now Playing
nbc_nas_reddick_241027.jpg
1:20
Reddick ‘couldn’t believe’ last lap pass for win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_jordanintrv_241027.jpg
0:34
Jordan relishes Reddick’s win, chance at Cup title
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsonspin_241027.jpg
1:56
Larson spins battling Blaney for lead at Homestead
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larsontire_241027.jpg
2:06
Flat right rear puts Larson into the outside wall
Now Playing
nbc_nas_haleyspin_241027.jpg
2:06
Haley goes around on lap 1 at Homestead
Now Playing
nbc_nas_nxshomestead_241026.jpg
9:08
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Homestead on The CW
Now Playing
nbc_nas_miamiessayv2_241026.jpg
1:19
Miami a place for Cup champions to handle the heat
Now Playing
nbc_nas_miamitruckshls_241026.jpg
14:39
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Homestead-Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_miamiqualhl_241026.jpg
4:42
HLs: Cup Series qualifying at Homestead-Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_miamiqual_241025.jpg
8:51
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Miami
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_c1_homesteadv2_241024.jpg
1:42
Which drivers will join Logano in Championship 4?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_vegaswinnerint_241024.jpg
7:04
Logano rides waves of emotions into Championship 4
Now Playing
nbc_nas_miamipreview_241023.jpg
2:03
Can Hamlin jump into Championship 4 in Miami?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_toyotascanvegas_241022.jpg
4:13
NASCAR Cup Series Scan All: Las Vegas playoff race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_loganoweek_241021.jpg
2:08
Logano’s path from playoff elimination to Champ. 4
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_241020.jpg
10:20
Cup Series drivers recap Las Vegas playoff race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupvegas_241020.jpg
17:18
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Las Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hamlin_241020.jpg
1:03
Hamlin: Las Vegas was ‘not a clean day’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_larson_241020.jpg
0:56
Las Vegas Cup race a ‘tough battle’ for Larson
Now Playing