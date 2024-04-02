Watch Now
Smith & Hocevar's first impressions of Cup Series
Spire Motorsports rookies Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar reflect on their debut seasons so far in the NASCAR Cup Series, discuss their goals for this year and beyond, and more.
Spire Motorsports rookies Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar reflect on their debut seasons so far in the NASCAR Cup Series, discuss their goals for this year and beyond, and more.
Briscoe: SHR working as a team like never before
Chase Briscoe discusses the "totally different" feel at Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024, his new leadership role in a contract year and more.
Unpacking Hamlin, Truex in Cup Richmond OT restart
Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte unpack the controversial final restart at Richmond between Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. and the ensuing frustrations from the No. 19, questionable cautions and wet-weather tires.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway.
Hamlin rallies to win Cup Richmond race in OT
Denny Hamlin capitalizes on an overtime restart to best his teammate Martin Truex Jr. and others at Richmond Raceway for his second win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway.
How will car fare at Richmond after PHX, Bristol?
Dale Jarrett previews the Richmond Cup race, discussing whether William Byron’s success can translate to a short track, why Ty Gibbs is the favorite, and how the car will fare after changes following Phoenix and Bristol.
Busch v. Bell at COTA; Byron’s ‘exquisite’ weekend
Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton review the postrace confrontation between Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell at COTA, William Byron continuing to achieve greatness, Ty Gibbs racing his teammate late and track limits.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix from Circuit of the Americas.
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at COTA
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at Circuit of The Americas.
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at COTA
Relive the best moments from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas.
NASCAR Cup Series going road course racing at COTA
Steve Letarte previews the NASCAR Cup Series race at COTA, discussing if parity on this track type will continue into 2024, a tale of two seasons for a pair of veterans, and names to look out for in Austin.
Top Cup Series road course moments ahead of COTA
Relive some of the top moments in NASCAR Cup Series road course history before this weekend's return to Circuit of The Americas in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.
NASCAR tire falloff at Bristol created unique race
Marty Snider and Jeff Burton react to the "excessive" tire wear at Bristol that led to a track-record 54 lead changes before Denny Hamlin captured the Cup Series victory and detail why it's a step in the right direction.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 on the concrete banks of Bristol Motor Speedway.
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol
Relive the best moments from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
NASCAR Cup Series back on concrete at Bristol
Parker Kligerman shares what he's paying attention to for NASCAR's Bristol return, including the move back to concrete from dirt for the first time since 2020, Joey Logano and his historically bad start and fast Toyotas.
Does Bell’s win make Toyota the title favorite?
Marty Snider and Jeff Burton review Christopher Bell’s win at Phoenix, why it's important for the mentality of the No. 20 team, which drivers already face must-wins and strong runs for Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway.
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway.
Smith, Nemechek contact results in multi-car wreck
Chandler Smith tries to make it three-wide exiting turn two in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix, but ends up turning John Hunter Nemechek at the front of the field, collecting Riley Herbst and multiple others.
What to expect from revamped short track package
Marty Snider, Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte look ahead to the debut of NASCAR's new short track package and tires at Phoenix Raceway.
Team effort behind Larson’s dominant Vegas victory
Marty Snider, Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte discuss their takeaways from Las Vegas Motor Speedway and whether anyone can catch up with Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas
Relive the best moments from the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where Kyle Larson delivered a dominant performance for his first win of the season.
Highlight: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Las Vegas
Relive the best moments from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
International calls of the Cup finish at Daytona
Relive William Byron's win at Daytona International Speedway in the Daytona 500 as heard on the international broadcasts.
International calls of the Cup finish at Atlanta
Relive Daniel Suarez victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway by a razor-thin margin as heard on the international broadcasts.
Keselowski, Logano in trouble at season’s start
Marty Snider, Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte debate whether it's too soon or already time to worry about the likes of Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Austin Dillon and others at the start of the NASCAR Cup Series season.
Suarez comes out on top after epic finish
Marty Snider, Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte review Daniel Suarez's Atlanta win in an instant classic after a three-wide race against Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch, resulting in the 3rd-closest margin of victory since 1993.