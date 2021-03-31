 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins
Marlins CF Jazz Chisholm Jr back from IL, LHP Trevor Rogers out through All-Star break
NASCAR: Goodyear 400
Jimmie Johnson withdraws from Chicago race after deaths of in-laws, nephew are investigated as murder-suicide

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_aonriskreward_230627.jpg
Yin, Scott lead Aon Risk Reward Challenge
nbc_golf_steveandbobbistricker_230627.jpg
Stricker gets interviewed by his daughter, Bobbi
nbc_golf_mccarrontip_230627.jpg
McCarron demos Tour Edge Exotics C723 fairway wood

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now
Alexander: Saben Lee's future looks bright
March 31, 2021 11:49 AM
Steve Alexander thinks Pistons' Saben Lee has more potential going forward, but doesn't know how Detroit will handle his minutes the rest of the season.
Up Next
nbc_dps_dponvictorwembanyama_230626.jpg
8:03
Wembanyama doesn’t need to bulk up in today’s NBA
Now Playing
nbc_dps_seanelliottinterview_230626.jpeg
15:37
Wembanyama asked all the right questions at dinner
Now Playing
nbc_dps_katonthetradeblock_230626.jpg
2:12
Towns may be the Timberwolves’ odd-man out
Now Playing
nbc_dps_sethgreenberginterview_230623.jpeg
10:41
Global model producing ‘most complete’ NBA players
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponchrispaultrade_230623.jpg
4:56
Warriors poised to retain Green after Poole trade
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jamalcrawfordinterview_230623.jpeg
13:59
Crawford: Players are taking easier 3s vs easy 2s
Now Playing
nbc_dps_chrispauljordanpooletrade_230623.jpg
4:28
Warriors were forced to split up Poole, Green
Now Playing
nbc_dps_wembanyamadrafted_230623.jpg
2:46
Wembanyama drafted No. 1 overall to Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_edge_wyr_230622.jpg
2:25
Rather back new trio in PHX or BOS for NBA title?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jaybilasintv_230622.jpg
14:08
NBA draft deep dive: Analyzing top prospects
Now Playing
nbc_dps_wizardsfuture_230622.jpg
3:04
Do Wizards have the worst NBA roster right now?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_zorgingistoceltics_230622.jpg
1:45
Can Porzingis reach full potential with Celtics?
Now Playing