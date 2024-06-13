 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: NASCAR All-Star Race
Reports: Martin Truex Jr. expected to announce he will retire after 2024 NASCAR Cup season
U.S. Open - Round One
Tour poised to add ‘Lifetime Achievement’ exemption into signature events for Tiger Woods
U.S. Open - Round One
Tyrrell Hatton birdies Pinehurst’s 17th after kicking turf

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jeeptopshotsround1_240613.jpg
Top shots at No. 15, 2024 U.S. Open Round 1
nbc_golf_coronapremierround1_240613.jpg
Best shots from Round 1 of the U.S. Open
nbc_rfs_cowboysoffense_240613.jpg
Who benefits from the Cowboys’ pass-heavy attack?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: NASCAR All-Star Race
Reports: Martin Truex Jr. expected to announce he will retire after 2024 NASCAR Cup season
U.S. Open - Round One
Tour poised to add ‘Lifetime Achievement’ exemption into signature events for Tiger Woods
U.S. Open - Round One
Tyrrell Hatton birdies Pinehurst’s 17th after kicking turf

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jeeptopshotsround1_240613.jpg
Top shots at No. 15, 2024 U.S. Open Round 1
nbc_golf_coronapremierround1_240613.jpg
Best shots from Round 1 of the U.S. Open
nbc_rfs_cowboysoffense_240613.jpg
Who benefits from the Cowboys’ pass-heavy attack?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Iguodala addresses Doncic's weaknesses vs. Celtics

June 13, 2024 10:22 AM
Andre Iguodala joins the Dan Patrick Show to recap Game 3 of the NBA Finals, where the Boston Celtics were able to go up 3-0 over the Dallas Mavericks.
Up Next
nbc_dps_lukadoncic_240613.jpg
2:08
Doncic ‘delusional’ expecting favorable calls
Now Playing
Nbc_dps_game3discussion_240613.jpg
3:27
Celtics’ Game 3 win was a ‘total team effort’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_billplaschkeinterview_240612.jpg
7:40
Plaschke on West’s legacy, Lakers’ future
Now Playing
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240612.jpg
1:56
Lunch Money: Irving, Washington lead best NBA bets
Now Playing
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_240612.jpg
19:31
Miller reflects on relationship with West
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jerrywestpassing_240612.jpg
10:30
Patrick emotional over the death of West
Now Playing
nbc_dps_porzingisinjury_240612.jpg
2:58
Is a Game 3 NBA Finals win worth career death?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_danwoikeinterview_240611.jpg
15:50
Fallout from Hurley rejecting the Lakers
Now Playing
nbc_dps_hurleylakersdecision_240611.jpg
3:20
Lakers take offseason loss after Hurley rejection
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jimjacksoninterview_240610.jpg
19:08
Can Mavericks handle Celtics’ depth in Finals?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_danhurleylakers_240610.jpg
7:50
Hurley’s decision is a ‘big deal in a lot of ways’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_celticsmavsgame2_240610.jpg
6:58
Celtics have been a ‘balanced team’ vs. Mavericks
Now Playing