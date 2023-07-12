Watch Now
Arenas: Zion 'aware' of what he must do for weight
Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas joins the show to discuss his recent podcast interview with Zion Williamson and his thoughts on Victor Wembanyama.
Up Next
Wembanyama’s play reveals areas for improvement
Wembanyama's play reveals areas for improvement
Dan Patrick feels "grateful" that Victor Wembanyama even played in two Summer League Games since not many No. 1 overall picks play in the Summer League, and discusses some areas that need improving for the rookie.
Atmosphere for Wembanyama debut ‘off the charts’
Atmosphere for Wembanyama debut 'off the charts'
ESPN NBA reporter Dave McMenamin joins Dan Patrick to discuss the raucous atmosphere for Victor Wembanyama's Summer League debut, the Spurs rookie's early performance and other top NBA storylines.
Wembanyama’s bounce-back performance and future
Wembanyama's bounce-back performance and future
Dave McMenamin joins Dan Patrick as they analyze the San Antonio Spurs' new star prospect, Victor Wembanyama's summer league debut plus what Wembanyama needs in order to reach the next level.
Analyzing Wembanyama’s NBA Summer League start
Analyzing Wembanyama's NBA Summer League start
Dan Patrick highlights Victor Wembanyama's ups and downs early on in NBA Summer League action and why he believes the elite prospect will live up to high expectations.
Which NBA offseason moves are the best fit?
Which NBA offseason moves are the best fit?
Kurt Helin and Corey Robinson analyze the biggest players on the move in the NBA offseason and how well they will fit in their new destination.
Kurt’s Korner: Evaluating NBA’s rising stars
Kurt's Korner: Evaluating NBA's rising stars
Kurt Helin and Corey Robinson run through some of the biggest NBA storylines, from the Rookie of the Year race to which new faces in new places will make the biggest impact.
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
Dan Patrick gauges whether James Harden makes sense on teams like the New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers and more.
Patrick highlights Wembanyama’s rare height
Patrick highlights Wembanyama's rare height
Dan Patrick breaks down Victor Wembanyama's rare height and offers his take on how the NBA lists the heights of players.
Way-too-early team scenarios for Bronny in NBA
Way-too-early team scenarios for Bronny in NBA
Dan Patrick discusses the realistic expectations of LeBron James and Bronny James playing together in the NBA, where Bronny could end up and speculates how many more years LeBron could play for the Lakers.
Patrick: ‘Bird would be better in today’s NBA’
Patrick: 'Bird would be better in today's NBA'
Dan Patrick claims he believes Larry Bird would be better in today's NBA; Seton O'Connor counters back.
Wembanyama doesn’t need to bulk up in today’s NBA
Wembanyama doesn't need to bulk up in today's NBA
Top draft pick Victor Wembanyama on "Good Morning America" rejected the notion that he must bulk up ahead of his rookie season, and Dan Patrick agrees that weight isn't an issue for the Spurs rookie in today's NBA.
Wembanyama asked all the right questions at dinner
Wembanyama asked all the right questions at dinner
Spurs TV analyst and 2x NBA All-Star Sean Elliott joins Dan Patrick to discuss the Spurs' team dinner with Victor Wembanyama, How David Robinson and Tim Duncan played for so long and the adjustments Wemby needs to make.