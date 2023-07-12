 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ons Jabeur
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 13
TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
Chris Eubanks’ dream Wimbledon run ends in five-set quarterfinal
Stanton.jpg
Second Half Bounceback Candidates for Fantasy Baseball

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_wnbaaces_230712.jpg
Dominant Aces are in their own category
nbc_bfa_wnbacover_230712.jpg
Natalie: 2K got WNBA cover wrong
nba_bfa_warriors_230712.jpg
Should Paul come off the bench for Warriors?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ons Jabeur
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 13
TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
Chris Eubanks’ dream Wimbledon run ends in five-set quarterfinal
Stanton.jpg
Second Half Bounceback Candidates for Fantasy Baseball

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_wnbaaces_230712.jpg
Dominant Aces are in their own category
nbc_bfa_wnbacover_230712.jpg
Natalie: 2K got WNBA cover wrong
nba_bfa_warriors_230712.jpg
Should Paul come off the bench for Warriors?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Arenas: Zion 'aware' of what he must do for weight

July 12, 2023 02:34 PM
Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas joins the show to discuss his recent podcast interview with Zion Williamson and his thoughts on Victor Wembanyama.
Up Next
nbc_dps_nbadebuts_230711.jpg
3:33
Wembanyama’s play reveals areas for improvement
Now Playing
nbc_dps_davemcmenamininterview_230710.jpg
10:51
Atmosphere for Wembanyama debut ‘off the charts’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mcmenamin_230710.jpg
10:42
Wembanyama’s bounce-back performance and future
Now Playing
nbc_dps_wembanyama_230710.jpg
7:36
Analyzing Wembanyama’s NBA Summer League start
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_offeasonmoves_230705.jpg
19:56
Which NBA offseason moves are the best fit?
Now Playing
nbc_pbte_kklightninground_230705.jpg
11:56
Kurt’s Korner: Evaluating NBA’s rising stars
Now Playing
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
8:28
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponwembanyamaheight_230629.jpg
10:23
Patrick highlights Wembanyama’s rare height
Now Playing
16879575774.jpg
4:57
Way-too-early team scenarios for Bronny in NBA
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponlarrybird_230627.jpg
13:18
Patrick: ‘Bird would be better in today’s NBA’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponvictorwembanyama_230626.jpg
8:03
Wembanyama doesn’t need to bulk up in today’s NBA
Now Playing
nbc_dps_seanelliottinterview_230626.jpeg
15:37
Wembanyama asked all the right questions at dinner
Now Playing