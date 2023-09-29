Watch Now
Barkley pulling for Lillard to win with Bucks
Charles Barkley joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his thoughts on Colorado under Deion Sanders, his favorite music, and breaks down Damian Lillard's trade to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Up Next
Giannis ‘activated’ Bucks interest in Lillard deal
Giannis 'activated' Bucks interest in Lillard deal
Chris Mannix joins the Dan Patrick Show to explain the conversation between Milwaukee and Portland, Giannis Antetokounmpo's role in the Damian Lillard decision and more.
Phoenix ‘did really well’ in Lillard trade
Phoenix 'did really well' in Lillard trade
Dan Patrick lays out the three-team deal, fantasizes about Damian Lillard making an appearance in Green Bay and thinks back to when Giannis Antetokounmpo picked Dame first in the 2023 NBA All-Star Draft.
Lillard deal sparks debate of Milwaukee vs. Miami
Lillard deal sparks debate of Milwaukee vs. Miami
The Dan Patrick show discusses Damian Lillard's trade to Milwaukee, the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift rumors and where to live if between Milwaukee and Miami.
Magic: Kareem ‘always overlooked’ in today’s age
Magic: Kareem 'always overlooked' in today's age
Dan Patrick chats with Magic Johnson to discuss his involvement with Sideline RSV, how the three-point shot has 'revolutionized' the NBA, and why Kareem Abdul-Jabar is often overlooked in today's day and age.
How will NBA enforce load management rules?
How will NBA enforce load management rules?
Brian Windhorst calls into the Dan Patrick Show to explain the NBA's new load management rules and some of the pitfalls for its practicality.
NBA preview: Can the Cavs threaten the Bucks?
NBA preview: Can the Cavs threaten the Bucks?
Kurt Helin and Corey Robinson preview the Central Division, wondering if the Bucks are heading for a pivot, if Evan Mobley can push the Cavaliers up a level and how the Pacers will progress.
Connaughton: Steph Curry is best point guard ever
Connaughton: Steph Curry is best point guard ever
Pat Connaughton and Dan Patrick debate who the best point guard of all time is between Stephen Curry and Magic Johnson.
Connaughton discusses hardest players to guard
Connaughton discusses hardest players to guard
Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Pat Connaughton joins the Dan Patrick show alongside Will Ferrell to discuss Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic and the hardest NBA players to guard.
NBA preview: Nuggets the class of Northwest
NBA preview: Nuggets the class of Northwest
Kurt Helin and Corey Robinson preview the Northwest Division, where the defending-champion Nuggets set the bar by returning all five starters, but will be faced with the departures of Bruce Brown and Jeff Green.
Harden still at odds with Morey and 76ers
Harden still at odds with Morey and 76ers
"What a mess" says Kurt Helin regarding the James Harden saga in Philadelphia, as Helin doesn't see things working out for either party in the long run because each seems hell bent on "mutually assured destruction."
Carrington focused on team over individual awards
Carrington focused on team over individual awards
Dijonai Carrington says the most important thing is winning, and while Sixth and Most Improved Player are awards she's thought of, she knows she won't win individual accolades without the help and success of her team.
Carrington a Sixth Player of the Year candidate
Carrington a Sixth Player of the Year candidate
Sun guard DiJonai Carrington describes her adjustment to Connecticut as a California native, how she feels about Sixth Player of the Year love, what it's been like coming off the bench, and why she's trying to level up.