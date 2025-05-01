 Skip navigation
Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
PGA Championship 101: History, records and qualifications for this year at Quail Hollow
Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game One
Red Sox at Blue Jays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 1
Spring Breakout - Detroit Tigers v Atlanta Braves
Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Stock Watch: Bryce Rainer, Eduardo Tait, C.J. Kayfus making noise

Top Clips

nbc_roto_michaelking_250501.jpg
Padres’ King should be considered a fantasy ace
nbc_roto_aaronjudge_250501.jpg
Judge off to historic start this season
nbc_nas_aprilrank_250430.jpg
NASCAR April rankings: Momentum for Cindric, Gibbs

Watch Now

Bet Leonard's scoring over in Nuggets vs. Clippers

May 1, 2025 11:33 AM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell break down why they like Kawhi Leonard to score more than 24.5 points as the Los Angeles Clippers head to Denver for pivotal Game 6 vs. the Nuggets.

nbc_roto_cavspacers_250501.jpg
01:23
Mitchell should lead Cavs-Pacers series in 3’s
nbc_roto_knicksdetroit_250501.jpg
01:32
Best bets for Knicks-Pistons, Game 6
nbc_roto_minvlal_250430.jpg
01:52
Target Randle, fade Doncic in Game 5 prop markets
nbc_roto_gswvhou_250430.jpg
01:37
Post, Eason highlight GSW-HOU Game 5 props
nbc_roto_cleind_250430.jpg
02:02
Best bets for Cavaliers vs. Pacers series
nbc_roto_denlac_250430.jpg
01:56
Clippers-Nuggets Game 6 point total feels light
nbc_roto_lacdenver_250429.jpg
01:36
Jokic will get plenty of rebound chances in Game 5
nbc_roto_magicboston_250429.jpg
01:21
Banchero under 4.5 assists among Game 5 best bets
nbc_roto_pacersbucks_250429.jpg
01:30
Eyeing Lopez, Kuzma under rebounds in Game 5
nbc_roto_cavs_250429.jpg
02:04
Cavaliers futures are ‘consistently underpriced’
nbc_roto_lakerswolves_250429.jpg
01:52
Target Timberwolves to cover in Game 5 vs. Lakers
nbc_roto_rocketsgsw_250429.jpg
01:54
HOU can succeed in Game 5 with GSW ‘on fumes’
nbc_roto_clippersnuggets_250428.jpg
02:07
Clippers to bounce back against ‘gassed’ Nuggets
nbc_roto_rocketswarriors_250428.jpg
01:53
Curry rebounds, Green points in Game 4 worth looks
nbc_roto_detnyk_250428.jpg
02:01
Take the points with Pistons in Game 5 vs. Knicks
nbc_roto_milind_250428.jpg
01:29
Expect ‘emphatic’ win for Pacers vs. Bucks
nbc_roto_clippersnuggets_250425.jpg
01:45
Clippers to take care of reeling Nuggets in Game 4
butlerstatus.jpg
02:11
Butler’s status weighing on HOU-GSW playoff series
nbc_roto_knickspistons_250425.jpg
01:29
Target the under in Pistons vs. Knicks Game 4
nbc_roto_lakerswolves_250425.jpg
01:37
Fade LeBron, Hachimura’s point totals in Game 3
nbc_roto_wolveslakers_250424.jpg
02:09
Bet on Timberwolves to beat Lakers, win series
pacersbucksgamethree.jpg
01:35
Pacers should continue to exploit Bucks defense
nbc_roto_magicceltics_250424.jpg
01:37
Magic provide betting opportunity in Game 3
nbc_roto_lacdenver_250424.jpg
01:41
Vets loom large in Nuggets-Clippers Game 3 markets
nbc_roto_thundermemphis_250424.jpg
01:15
Morant over 24.5 points among best bets for Game 3
nbc_roto_knickspistons_250424.jpg
01:44
KAT, Harris set for big Game 3 in Pistons-Knicks
nbc_bte_magiccelticsv2_250423.jpg
01:50
Magic-Celtics Game 2 props: Banchero, Pritchard
nbc_roto_gswvhou_250423.jpg
01:31
Eye Butler props in Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2
nbc_bte_nuggetsclippers_250423.jpg
01:54
Can Clippers cover spread, beat Nuggets in Game 3?
nbc_bte_thundergrizzlies_250423.jpg
01:34
Memphis can’t counter OKC’s ‘suffocating defense’

nbc_roto_michaelking_250501.jpg
01:03
Padres’ King should be considered a fantasy ace
nbc_roto_aaronjudge_250501.jpg
01:20
Judge off to historic start this season
nbc_nas_aprilrank_250430.jpg
01:18
NASCAR April rankings: Momentum for Cindric, Gibbs
nbc_berry_jeantyprop_250501.jpg
02:40
How to bet on Jeanty’s season-long rushing props
nbc_rtf_prankcall_250501.jpg
01:27
NFL fining Ulbrich, Falcons was the right call
nbc_rtf_sanders_250501.jpg
08:12
What lessons can we learn from Sanders’ slide?
nbc_berry_rbhate_250501.jpg
02:08
Harris, Tracy Jr. among post-draft RB Hates
nbc_berry_qbhate_250501.jpg
06:18
Post-draft QB Hates: Hurdles for Prescott, Sanders
nbc_berry_rblove_250501.jpg
13:32
Jeanty, Hampton loom large as post-draft RB Loves
nbc_pst_cheliv_250501.jpg
12:20
What to expect in Chelsea v. Liverpool clash
nbc_pst_itmfcb_250501.jpg
09:21
Inter Milan-Barcelona CL 2nd leg could be better
nbc_pst_psgars_250501.jpg
10:10
Can Arsenal rebound against PSG?
nbc_pft_sanders_250501v2.jpg
08:55
Sanders ‘trying to bring Cleveland a Super Bowl’
nbc_pft_browns_250501v2.jpg
03:12
How will Browns manage crowded QB room?
nbc_pft_travis_250501.jpg
01:49
Jets QB Travis retires due to leg injury
SandersPrankPFT.jpg
10:41
How can NFL fix draft prank call problem?
nbc_pft_tyler_250501.jpg
03:59
Ravens decline Linderbaum’s fifth-year option
nbc_pft_draft_250501.jpg
11:05
Analyzing why NFL draft is so difficult for teams
nbc_pft_emeka_250501.jpg
05:04
What does Bucs’ Egbuka pick say about Godwin?
nbc_pft_rookiespotsscale_250501.jpg
09:08
Scale of 1 to 10: Rookie landing spots
nbc_pft_nflfault_250501.jpg
06:38
Examining NFL’s role in Sanders prank call
nbc_pft_ulbrich_250501.jpg
11:26
Why did Ulbrich have Sanders’ phone number?
nbc_pl_goal3dicaniov2_250501.jpg
01:10
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 3 Di Canio, West Ham
nbc_golf_ncaabreakdown_250430.jpg
09:09
Previewing NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals
nbc_golf_pgaprofinal_250430.jpg
11:29
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 4
nbc_roto_marte_250430.jpg
01:28
Reds’ Marte flashing long-awaited fantasy upside
nbc_roto_lewis_250430.jpg
01:20
Buy low on Twins’ 3B Lewis ahead of IL return
degrom.jpg
01:39
Managers have ‘nothing to worry about’ with deGrom
nbc_golf_gt_bobbymassaintv_250430.jpg
07:30
Massa: ‘Real pressure starts’ at CJ Cup
nbc_golf_gcpodscheffler_250430.jpg
04:05
Expectations for Scheffler at CJ Cup Byron Nelson