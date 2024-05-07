Watch Now
Hanzlik: DEN 'out of its system,' still fixable
Bill Hanzlik joins Dan Patrick to talk about the Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves series, where Anthony Edwards is taking over but the Nuggets can still fix things in time to advance.
Officiating detracts from Brunson's performance
Officiating detracts from Brunson's performance
NBA analyst Tim Legler joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the officiating in Game 1 between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers, Jalen Brunson's emergence, Anthony Edwards, Victor Wembanyama and more.
Edwards at tip of NBA's 'youth movement'
Edwards at tip of NBA’s ‘youth movement’
The Dan Patrick Show explains why the NBA’s youth movement is here, with young stars like Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leaving big impressions in the playoffs.
Windhorst: Murray's behavior vs. MIN 'inexcusable'
Windhorst: Murray's behavior vs. MIN 'inexcusable'
Brian Windhorst joins Dan Patrick to analyze the kicked ball call in the New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers game and the Nuggets' Jamal Murray's frustrations boiling over against the Timberwolves.
Edwards raising expectations for Timberwolves
Edwards raising expectations for Timberwolves
Amid the recent comparisons of Anthony Edwards to Michael Jordan, The Dan Patrick Show discusses whether it's awesome or a burden to the budding NBA star.
Brunson proving he's a No. 1 option for Knicks
Brunson proving he's a No. 1 option for Knicks
The Dan Patrick Show debates the officiating down the stretch in Game 1 of Pacers-Knicks after New York took a 1-0 series lead, and breaks down Jalen Brunson's "wonderful" performance once again to show that he's a star.
Miller sees 'some correlation' between Edwards, MJ
Miller sees 'some correlation' between Edwards, MJ
Reggie Miller joins Dan Patrick to discuss the impressive play of Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, why nobody should count the Denver Nuggets out and his memories from the Knicks-Pacers rivalry.
Lunch Money: The Met Bet Gala Edition
Lunch Money: The Met Bet Gala Edition
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell explain why betting on Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart to produce in Game 1 of Knicks-Pacers can help turn lunch money into dinner money.
Do Clippers get a hall pass for underachieving?
Do Clippers get a hall pass for underachieving?
Dan Patrick discusses why the playoff elimination of the Clippers on a Friday almost felt scripted, as well as the seemingly lack of pressure and criticism compared to the way the Lakers are covered in the same city.
Recapping Pacers, Knicks' Round 1 triumphs
Recapping Pacers, Knicks' Round 1 triumphs
Dan Patrick analyzes the Pacers and Knicks moving onto Round 2 of the NBA playoffs, citing the "collective talent" for both squads and the exceptional play of both Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson.
Carlisle: There is nothing like the NBA playoffs
Carlisle: There is nothing like the NBA playoffs
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle joins Dan Patrick to discuss how the Pacers needed to adjust with 'uncertainty' surround Giannis' status, the atmosphere of playoff basketball, coaching various NBA stars, and more.
'Tough decisions' ahead for Lakers, Warriors, Suns
'Tough decisions' ahead for Lakers, Warriors, Suns
Charles Barkley joins Dan Patrick to talk the latest in playoff basketball, Jalen Brunson and other NBA stars, as well as the future of the Lakers, Warriors, and broadcasting rights.
What should Clippers expect from injured Leonard?
What should Clippers expect from injured Leonard?
After the Clippers’ 30-point loss to the Mavericks in Game 5, Dan Patrick explores “the Kawhi Leonard question,” wondering what Leonard's ongoing injuries could mean for Los Angeles beyond the playoffs.