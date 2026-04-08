White: Celtics have a lot of different ways to win

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Cubs ace Cade Horton headed for elbow surgery, will miss the rest of the 2026 season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2026 Masters Tournament: Full 91-player field and how they qualified
Patricia Duffy
,
Patricia Duffy
,
So Happy wins Santa Anita Derby, giving 60-year-old jockey Mike Smith a shot at Kentucky Derby
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Celtics control Hornets in second half
Celtics show that ‘it’s time’ against the Hornets
Hornets’ pace not enough to get past Celtics
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
NCAABK
NCAABK
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Men’s College Basketball Scores
Women’s College Basketball Scores
Men’s NCAA Tournament Bracket
Women’s NCAA Tournament Bracket
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Cubs ace Cade Horton headed for elbow surgery, will miss the rest of the 2026 season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2026 Masters Tournament: Full 91-player field and how they qualified
Patricia Duffy
,
Patricia Duffy
,
So Happy wins Santa Anita Derby, giving 60-year-old jockey Mike Smith a shot at Kentucky Derby
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Celtics control Hornets in second half
Celtics show that ‘it’s time’ against the Hornets
Hornets’ pace not enough to get past Celtics
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
NCAABK
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Men’s College Basketball Scores
Women’s College Basketball Scores
Men’s NCAA Tournament Bracket
Women’s NCAA Tournament Bracket
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
White: Celtics have a lot of different ways to win
April 7, 2026 10:48 PM
Derrick White joins NBA showtime to discuss what went right for the Boston Celtics against the Charlotte Hornets and what Jaylen Brown has meant this season.
Related Videos
01:59
Highlights: Celtics control Hornets in second half
04:51
Celtics show that ‘it’s time’ against the Hornets
01:51
Hornets’ pace not enough to get past Celtics
01:18
Brown, Celtics still learning ahead of playoffs
02:15
Inside Knueppel’s rookie rise with the Hornets
01:09
Breaking down Rockets’ efficient early offense
02:05
Why Bickerstaff is most deserving COTY candidate
04:57
Should Heat have acquired Giannis before deadline?
02:55
Who would be toughest out for Pistons in Round 1?
09:53
Which role players have had breakout years?
04:19
Hornets building a culture from top to bottom
06:48
Melo, Vince, T-Mac reveal their All-NBA Teams
04:23
Will Malone’s coaching style translate to college?
04:32
Is Mitchell due to have a big scoring performance
10:02
Beecham: ‘Nuggets looking like the Nuggets’
07:55
Wizards, Jazz fans should be excited for next year
01:35
Jokic ‘tremendous’ leading Nuggets into postseason
01:12
Wembanyama suffers injury scare against 76ers
02:16
Bet on under, Suns to cover when they host Rockets
02:18
Are Celtics, Hornets the best teams in the East?
01:11
Robinson changed the game for Knicks in win
01:55
HLs: Jokic triple-double powers Nuggets’ comeback
03:51
KAT doing best to impact winning for the Knicks
01:59
Highlights: Brunson’s fourth lifts Knicks past ATL
01:30
Brunson has ‘no panic’ closing games for Knicks
43
Brunson happy with way Knicks closed Hawks
01:23
McCollum’s heave misses buzzer by 0.1 seconds
04:31
Celtics are the success story of the NBA season
05:23
Clippers, Hawks’ seasons have taken weird turns
05:17
Speed Round: Biggest surprise, postseason leaps
Latest Clips
01:35
Dell (knee) reportedly to be ready for Week 1
01:36
What are the odds of Lamar bouncing back in 2026?
01:30
Better late than never: Walker off to great start
01:27
Soto (calf strain) placed on 10-day injured list
01:33
‘Pitching woes’ for Cubs continue with Boyd injury
16:32
Reese trade to Dream is ‘questionable’ from Sky
02:37
Looking to bet on Masters winner? Take Fitzpatrick
04:48
Luck refutes claim about retirement decision
01:47
Are Browns setting up for a Garrett trade?
09:56
Will Baker and Buccaneers bounce back in 2026?
02:22
Vikings will not begin GM search until after draft
05:09
Reid: Fields is ‘more than a gadget guy’
05:04
Baker and Buccaneers must figure out a new deal
08:19
How committed will Lamar be to new Ravens regime?
12:53
Why haven’t Lamar, Ravens come to a new extension?
09:48
What’s next for Carter as DT market changes?
10:42
Lawrence trade request a ‘big test’ for Giants
08:45
Where does trade request put Lawrence and Giants?
12:28
Breaking down Lawrence’s trade request from Giants
06:28
Suns have blown expectations out of the water
04:24
Thunder, Nuggets live up to preseason expectations
02:03
Bulls entering new chapter after firing VP and GM
04:37
Alexander-Walker has broken out for Atlanta Hawks
01:38
Nuggets are a completely different team
02:48
Does Steph’s return change opinion of Warriors?
03:44
Knicks and Rockets have ‘slightly disappointed’
06:07
Bucks, Warriors should ‘delete’ 2025 season
10:24
Roczen ‘thinking about’ 450 Supercross title race
02:40
Knicks’ starting 5 must stay aggressive
08:50
What is wrong with Tomac after three tough races?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue