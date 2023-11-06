Watch Now
Brooks has been a huge surprise in fantasy
Dillon Brooks has seen an uptick in production since leaving the Memphis Grizzlies for the Houston Rockets in free agency, making him one of the most surprising players in fantasy basketball thus far.
Why Westbrook should be held on to in fantasy
It is yet to be seen how severely Russell Westbrook's fantasy value will be impacted by James Harden being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, so fantasy managers should hold on to the 2017 MVP for the time being.
Banchero making the most of fantasy opportunities
Paolo Banchero's turnaround his great news for fantasy managers as the reigning Rookie of the Year is making the most of his opportunities with the Orlando Magic.
Ayton's play should encourage fantasy managers
Deandre Ayton's recent play is an encouraging sign for fantasy managers, as the big man as been embracing the offensive glass and the defensive end of the floor with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Wembanyama already a fantasy basketball force
San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama is already putting up strong numbers through six games, making him a coveted player in any fantasy format.
How does Harden impact the Clippers in fantasy?
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson discuss James Harden's addition to the Los Angeles Clippers and what the move means for Los Angeles players such as Russell Westbrook and Paul George in fantasy.
Pistons' Duren a prime fantasy sell-high candidate
The Rotoworld Basketball Show dives into Jalen Duren's hot start to the season and debates whether his impressive start is a reason for fantasy managers to sell high on him.
Why Booker injury could be 'concerning' in fantasy
The Rotoworld Basketball Show crew discuss Devin Booker's injury status and which Phoenix Suns players could serve as strong replacements and waiver wire pickups.
Clippers 'tripling down on present' with Harden
Chris Mannix joins Dan Patrick to discuss the James Harden trade, how the Philadelphia 76ers can keep Joel Embiid happy and how the Los Angeles Clippers now stack up in the NBA's Western Conference.
What Harden trade means for Clippers, 76ers
The Dan Patrick Show react to the 76ers trading James Harden to the Clippers, discussing how this affects Joel Embiid and if Los Angeles can 'keep everybody happy' in hopes of pursuing an NBA title.
Strus providing top-20 fantasy basketball value
Vaughn Dalzell advises to "go and add" Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus, whose shooting ability is giving him top-20 per-game production in fantasy basketball.
Value in Nets rotation gives Thomas fantasy value
Guard Cam Thomas' exact role might be a question mark moving forward, but his value in the Brooklyn Nets' rotation makes him an enticing fantasy basketball option.
Sell high on Pistons center Duren in fantasy?
Jalen Duren was a popular breakout pick this season, and the Detroit Pistons center is making good on those predictions. But Vaughn Dalzell thinks his fantasy production may cool off, making now a good time to sell high.