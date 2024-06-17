 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Football: Texas A&amp;M at Louisiana State
Les Miles sues LSU, NCAA and College Football Hall of Fame over 37 vacated victories
SX 2023 Rd 05 Detroit Austin Forkner in helmet.JPG
Austin Forkner undergoes brain surgery, expects to return to SuperMotocross in 2025
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Commanders Mini Camp
Jayden Daniels, Justin Fields among mobile late-round QBs to target in 2024 fantasy drafts

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pftpmmailbag_240617.jpg
Ravens, Chiefs will be ‘fun to watch’ in Week 1
nbc_golf_sales_penske_usopen_240617.jpg
HLs: DeChambeau takes home his 2nd U.S. Open title
nbc_pftpm_bhamstallions_240617.jpg
Stallions win UFL title, become a ‘spring dynasty’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NCAA Football: Texas A&amp;M at Louisiana State
Les Miles sues LSU, NCAA and College Football Hall of Fame over 37 vacated victories
SX 2023 Rd 05 Detroit Austin Forkner in helmet.JPG
Austin Forkner undergoes brain surgery, expects to return to SuperMotocross in 2025
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Commanders Mini Camp
Jayden Daniels, Justin Fields among mobile late-round QBs to target in 2024 fantasy drafts

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pftpmmailbag_240617.jpg
Ravens, Chiefs will be ‘fun to watch’ in Week 1
nbc_golf_sales_penske_usopen_240617.jpg
HLs: DeChambeau takes home his 2nd U.S. Open title
nbc_pftpm_bhamstallions_240617.jpg
Stallions win UFL title, become a ‘spring dynasty’

Watch Now

Patrick: Barkley is 'John Madden to his sport'

June 17, 2024 02:51 PM
The Dan Patrick Show reacts to NBA analyst Charles Barkley announcing his retirement after next season and wonders whether the move will be permanent for the "John Madden" of basketball.
