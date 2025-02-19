 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cosm Dome-5[76].jpeg
‘Shared reality’ venues to feature TPC Sawgrass’ closing holes at The Players
Venus Williams
Venus Williams gets a wild-card entry for the Indian Wells tournament at age 44
Shota Imanaga
Shota Imanaga honored to be part of historic pitching matchup when Cubs face the Dodgers in Japan

Top Clips

nbc_pl_tielemansgoal_250219.jpg
Tielemans powers Aston Villa level v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_salahgoal_250219.jpg
Salah punishes Aston Villa for errant back pass
nbc_cbb_illshannonjrjersey_250219.jpg
Inside Shannon’s Illinois jersey retirement

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cosm Dome-5[76].jpeg
‘Shared reality’ venues to feature TPC Sawgrass’ closing holes at The Players
Venus Williams
Venus Williams gets a wild-card entry for the Indian Wells tournament at age 44
Shota Imanaga
Shota Imanaga honored to be part of historic pitching matchup when Cubs face the Dodgers in Japan

Top Clips

nbc_pl_tielemansgoal_250219.jpg
Tielemans powers Aston Villa level v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_salahgoal_250219.jpg
Salah punishes Aston Villa for errant back pass
nbc_cbb_illshannonjrjersey_250219.jpg
Inside Shannon’s Illinois jersey retirement

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Diabaté 'can hold value' after Williams fiasco

February 19, 2025 03:04 PM
The Rotoworld Basketball Crew sees a fantasy opportunity in Moussa Diabaté given what they expect to be a tenuous relationship between Mark Williams and the Charlotte Hornets after the rescinded trade.
Up Next
nbc_rwbk_lakersteam_250219.jpg
2:42
How is Luka impacting Lakers’ fantasy values?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_embiid_250212.jpg
1:43
Fantasy impact of potential Embiid surgery
Now Playing
nbc_roto_butlerwarriors_250212.jpg
3:48
How will Butler impact Warriors in fantasy?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_mavsdiscussion_250212.jpg
1:44
Who on Mavs will step up with no Davis?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_tradedeadline_250207.jpg
3:00
Who has the most at stake after trade deadline?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_sixerstrade_250207.jpg
1:56
Will Sixers make a playoff push or tank?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwb_fox_250207.jpg
3:58
Spurs are ‘a lot more dangerous’ after Fox trade
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwb_jimmybutler_250207.jpg
2:25
Can Butler fix the Warriors’ woes?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_lukafantasyvalue_250202.jpg
1:28
Doncic will still be ‘one of the best’ with Lakers
Now Playing
nbc_roto_tradereax_250202.jpg
1:22
Doncic to Lakers most ‘mind-boggling’ NBA trade
Now Playing
nbc_roto_lakafantasyoutlook_250202.jpg
1:29
Lakers ‘have to’ get center despite Doncic trade
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_davisvalueindal_250202.jpg
1:25
Davis can ‘put up incredible numbers’ for Mavs
Now Playing