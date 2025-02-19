Watch Now
Diabaté 'can hold value' after Williams fiasco
The Rotoworld Basketball Crew sees a fantasy opportunity in Moussa Diabaté given what they expect to be a tenuous relationship between Mark Williams and the Charlotte Hornets after the rescinded trade.
How is Luka impacting Lakers’ fantasy values?
Dan Titus, Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin go through the Lakers' roster with Luka Dončić settling in and examine fantasy outlooks for Austin Reaves, Jaxson Hayes, Dorian Finney-Smith and others.
Fantasy impact of potential Embiid surgery
Dan Titus, Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin discuss Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid hinting at needing another knee surgery, and what it would mean for his NBA fantasy draft stock next season.
How will Butler impact Warriors in fantasy?
Dan Titus, Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin discuss Jimmy Butler's Golden State debut, breaking down how he'll impact the fantasy production of other players on the Warriors as the season goes on.
Who on Mavs will step up with no Davis?
Dan Titus, Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin discuss the fantasy impact of Anthony Davis' most recent injury, naming the players who could step up for the Dallas Mavericks.
Who has the most at stake after trade deadline?
Kurt Helin and the Rotoworld Basketball Show folks discuss the executives with the hottest seats after an eventful NBA trade deadline.
Will Sixers make a playoff push or tank?
The 76ers are at an inflection point. Will they gom all out and try to win, or will they tank for lottery balls?
Spurs are ‘a lot more dangerous’ after Fox trade
Dan Titus, Raphielle Johnson, Noah Rubin and Kurt Helin analyze De'Aaron Fox being acquired by the Spurs prior to the trade deadline, debating why the Kings moved on from their franchise player for such a small return.
Can Butler fix the Warriors’ woes?
Kurt Helin and the Rotoworld Basketball Show crew discuss Jimmy Butler moving to the Warriors and how he might address Golden State's issues.
Doncic will still be ‘one of the best’ with Lakers
The Rotoworld Basketball Show crew explains why Luka Doncic will continue to be one of the best players in fantasy basketball as he begins a new journey with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Doncic to Lakers most ‘mind-boggling’ NBA trade
Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin react to the news of Luka Doncic being trade to the Los Angeles Lakers from the Dallas Mavericks, describing it as one of the most "mind-boggling" trades in the NBA.
Lakers ‘have to’ get center despite Doncic trade
The Rotoworld Basketball Show crew breaks down which key position the Los Angeles Lakers still need to fill despite trading for Luka Doncic.