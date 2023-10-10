Watch Now
Continuity should ensure Sabonis flourishes again
Vaughn Dalzell details why fantasy managers should feel confident selecting Domantas Sabonis in drafts due to his massive role in the Sacramento Kings' offense and offseason continuity.
Lowry has a range of fantasy outcomes with Heat
Vaughn Dalzell shares why Kyle Lowry's fantasy outlook depends entirely on where he lands in the Heat's depth chart this upcoming season.
Poole could post career-best numbers with Wizards
Vaughn Dalzell details why he likes Jordan Poole's fantasy outlook after being traded to the Washington Wizards, highlighting his value in points leagues and why the offense will lean on him.
Mavericks’ rookie Lively a prime late-round target
Vaughn Dalzell explains why fantasy managers shouldn't forget about Dallas Mavericks' rookie Dereck Lively in the later rounds of drafts.
Bridges can continue ascension into fantasy star
Vaughn Dalzell reviews Mikal Bridges' impressive numbers after being traded to the Brooklyn Nets and explains why the 27-year-old budding star looks like a worthy pick in fantasy basketball drafts this year.
‘Exercise caution’ with Middleton in fantasy
Khris Middleton's season is already off to a concerning start and fantasy managers should anticipate the 32-year-old's role and usage to take hit with the addition of Damian Lillard.
Dice breaks down his new basketball film
Andrew 'Dice' Clay joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss his new basketball film 'Warrior Strong,' what sparked his stardom and to give nursery rhyme advice to Fritzy.
How does Holiday’s move impact his fantasy value?
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson discuss Jrue Holiday's move to the Boston Celtics and why the two-time All-Star's fantasy value should hold 'steady' with his new team.
Edwards could crack first-round ceiling in fantasy
Minnesota Timberwolves rising star Anthony Edwards is one of the most explosive players in the NBA, and his fantasy value as a near first-round pick reflects that.
Ayton’s fantasy value should rise with Portland
Deandre Ayton may not win as many games after being traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Portland Trail Blazers, but the big man's offensive fantasy value should rise with his new team.
Holiday remains a top 50 fantasy pick with Celtics
Jrue Holiday's fantasy value shouldn't change much since being traded to the Boston Celtics and should once again be a top 50 pick in standard league drafts.
Porzingis’ foot injury makes him risky in fantasy
Kristaps Porzingis' on-court production is not a concern with the Boston Celtics, but his foot injury should be something that fantasy managers consider when drafting.
Doncic should be a top 5 pick in fantasy drafts
While a lingering thigh injury and a shared backcourt with Kyrie Irving are concerns for some fantasy managers, Luka Doncic's productivity is 'too high to pass up' and should be considered with a top 5 draft pick.