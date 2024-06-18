 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Open - Final Round
Hideki Matsuyama replaces Tyrrell Hatton on TGL’s Boston team
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four Championship Game-Notre Dame vs Mississippi State
Mississippi State adds former Bulldogs star Victoria Vivians as assistant coach, scouting director
Tour de France
The Tour de France will start from Barcelona in 2026

Top Clips

nbc_horse_ra_425race_240618.jpg
Rosallion storms to St. James’s Palace Stakes win
nbc_horse_ra_345race_240618.jpg
Asfoora roars to King Charles III Stakes win
nbc_horse_ra_305race_240618.jpg
Rashabar wins thrilling Conventry Stakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Open - Final Round
Hideki Matsuyama replaces Tyrrell Hatton on TGL’s Boston team
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four Championship Game-Notre Dame vs Mississippi State
Mississippi State adds former Bulldogs star Victoria Vivians as assistant coach, scouting director
Tour de France
The Tour de France will start from Barcelona in 2026

Top Clips

nbc_horse_ra_425race_240618.jpg
Rosallion storms to St. James’s Palace Stakes win
nbc_horse_ra_345race_240618.jpg
Asfoora roars to King Charles III Stakes win
nbc_horse_ra_305race_240618.jpg
Rashabar wins thrilling Conventry Stakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Mavericks 'need a third guy' to win a title

June 18, 2024 10:04 AM
Dan Patrick discusses the future of the Dallas Mavericks after their loss to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, saying the franchise "needs a third guy" to win it all.
Up Next
nbc_dps_celticswin_240618.jpg
8:41
Celtics win NBA Finals in dominant fashion
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponcharlesbarkley_240617.jpg
8:45
Patrick: Barkley is ‘John Madden to his sport’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_reggiemillergame5_240617.jpg
19:37
Miller says it’s ‘over’ for Mavericks in Game 5
Now Playing
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240614.jpg
1:43
Lunch Money: Brown to score 30 plus in NBA Finals
Now Playing
nbc_dps_chrismannix_240614.jpg
7:56
Mannix: Doncic is a ‘defensive liability’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_andreiguadalainterview_240613.jpg
10:10
Iguodala addresses Doncic’s weaknesses vs. Celtics
Now Playing
nbc_dps_lukadoncic_240613.jpg
2:08
Doncic ‘delusional’ expecting favorable calls
Now Playing
Nbc_dps_game3discussion_240613.jpg
3:27
Celtics’ Game 3 win was a ‘total team effort’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_billplaschkeinterview_240612.jpg
7:40
Plaschke on West’s legacy, Lakers’ future
Now Playing
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240612.jpg
1:56
Lunch Money: Irving, Washington lead best NBA bets
Now Playing
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_240612.jpg
19:31
Miller reflects on relationship with West
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jerrywestpassing_240612.jpg
10:30
Patrick emotional over the death of West
Now Playing