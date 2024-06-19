 Skip navigation
Top News

Jan-Lennard Struff
Struff needs 10 match points to beat Darderi at Halle Open
Lamar Jackson
2024 Baltimore Ravens Fantasy Preview
Victoria Azarenka
Victoria Azarenka beats qualifier to move into Berlin quarterfinals

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteceltics_240618.jpg
Previewing 2025 NBA Championship odds
nbc_horse_ra_dukecambridge_240619.jpg
Running Lion wins The Duke of Cambridge Stakes
nbc_horse_ra_queensvasev2_240619.jpg
Illinois holds on to win The Queen’s Vase

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Jan-Lennard Struff
Struff needs 10 match points to beat Darderi at Halle Open
Lamar Jackson
2024 Baltimore Ravens Fantasy Preview
Victoria Azarenka
Victoria Azarenka beats qualifier to move into Berlin quarterfinals

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteceltics_240618.jpg
Previewing 2025 NBA Championship odds
nbc_horse_ra_dukecambridge_240619.jpg
Running Lion wins The Duke of Cambridge Stakes
nbc_horse_ra_queensvasev2_240619.jpg
Illinois holds on to win The Queen’s Vase

Watch Now

Pistons reportedly fire Williams after one season

June 19, 2024 10:08 AM
Dan Patrick reacts to the Detroit Pistons reportedly firing Monty Williams, discussing how the team still owes the coach $65 million over the next five years after a messy 14-68 season.
nbc_dps_pacerssiakam_240619.jpg
2:17
Report: Siakam, Pacers to sign $189.5M max deal
nbc_dps_mikebreeninterview_240618.jpg
7:59
Breen: It was ‘satisfying’ watching Celtics title
nbc_dps_mavsrecap_240618.jpg
5:08
Mavericks ‘need a third guy’ to win a title
nbc_dps_celticswin_240618.jpg
8:41
Celtics win NBA Finals in dominant fashion
nbc_dps_dponcharlesbarkley_240617.jpg
8:45
Patrick: Barkley is ‘John Madden to his sport’
nbc_dps_reggiemillergame5_240617.jpg
19:37
Miller says it’s ‘over’ for Mavericks in Game 5
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240614.jpg
1:43
Lunch Money: Brown to score 30 plus in NBA Finals
nbc_dps_chrismannix_240614.jpg
7:56
Mannix: Doncic is a ‘defensive liability’
nbc_dps_andreiguadalainterview_240613.jpg
10:10
Iguodala addresses Doncic’s weaknesses vs. Celtics
nbc_dps_lukadoncic_240613.jpg
2:08
Doncic ‘delusional’ expecting favorable calls
Nbc_dps_game3discussion_240613.jpg
3:27
Celtics’ Game 3 win was a ‘total team effort’
nbc_dps_billplaschkeinterview_240612.jpg
7:40
Plaschke on West’s legacy, Lakers’ future
