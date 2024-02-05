Watch Now
Dosunmu could see boost if Bulls sell at deadline
If the Chicago Bulls become sellers at the trade deadline, fantasy managers could see Ayo Dosunmu's stock rise, having stepped up in the absences of Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams.
Washington's outlook if Hornets decide to trade
The Charlotte Hornets have been battered with injuries and poor performance, and pending interest in PJ Washington could result a welcome career boost.
Blazers could look to move Brogdon at deadline
The Portland Trail Blazers may look to move Malcolm Brogdon at the trade deadline, and his combination of talent and experience makes him a quality addition to a contending team.
Jones a name to watch ahead of trade deadline
Consistency has been key for Tyus Jones, who is providing top 75 per-game value in 9-cat formats, and fantasy managers should keep an eye on his status ahead of the trade deadline.
Giannis moving up fantasy ranks with top-25 value
Giannis Antetokounmpo continues rising up the fantasy ranks this season, and the Bucks' star has elevated his game under Doc Rivers, now providing top-25 value in 9-cat formats this season.
Brunson earns All-Star nod thanks to elite play
Fantasy managers have relished in Jalen Brunson's elite play this season, and the New York Knicks finally have their star point guard who is making his first All-Star appearance.
Lakers roster can't be saved with just firing Ham
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus discuss the Los Angeles Lakers roster, and why the team can't be saved with just firing head coach Darvin Ham.
Hart, Achiuwa should be considered in fantasy
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus discuss the New York Knicks' impressive winning streak and explain why Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa are among the underrated Knicks who should be considered in fantasy.
NBA has a 'scoring too much' problem
The Dan Patrick Show analyzes the recent trend of high-scoring individual performances in the NBA this season, and why the league has a scoring problem.
Is Luka already in same atmosphere as MJ, Kobe?
Dan Patrick sits down with analyst Jim Jackson to discuss if there is a scoring problem in the NBA, Jason Kidd's comments on Luka Doncic, why Joel Embiid is the most unstoppable NBA scorer, and more.
Rivers 'has to make situation work' in Milwaukee
Turner Sports NBA analyst and three-time Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the Milwaukee Bucks with Doc Rivers, high-scoring games around the association and more.
Expect Doncic's scoring surge to continue
Take a look behind Luka Doncic's ridiculous scoring stretch with the Mavs and find out why his output should continue to carry fantasy hoops lineups.