 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils
Coyotes sign Zucker, bring back 3 players to kick off free agency
shane mccanahan tampa bay rays
Rays’ McClanahan goes on injured list because of back tightness
ncaa logo general
NCAA committee considers increasing transition cost to FBS from $5,000 to $5 million

Top Clips

nbc_usfl_championshiphl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Stallions beat Maulers for USFL title
nbc_usfl_trophy_230701.jpg
Birmingham Stallions crowned 2023 USFL Champions
nbc_usfl_holtzintv_230701v2.jpg
Stallions’ Holtz talks ‘togetherness’ of team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils
Coyotes sign Zucker, bring back 3 players to kick off free agency
shane mccanahan tampa bay rays
Rays’ McClanahan goes on injured list because of back tightness
ncaa logo general
NCAA committee considers increasing transition cost to FBS from $5,000 to $5 million

Top Clips

nbc_usfl_championshiphl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Stallions beat Maulers for USFL title
nbc_usfl_trophy_230701.jpg
Birmingham Stallions crowned 2023 USFL Champions
nbc_usfl_holtzintv_230701v2.jpg
Stallions’ Holtz talks ‘togetherness’ of team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Durant discusses time in Brooklyn at Suns' presser

February 17, 2023 10:01 AM
Dan Patrick reacts to Kevin Durant’s intro press conference with the Suns, where Durant talks about his time in Brooklyn, and the former Nets Big 3’s exodus over the last 12 months.
Up Next
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
8:28
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponwembanyamaheight_230629.jpg
10:23
Patrick highlights Wembanyama’s rare height
Now Playing
16879575774.jpg
4:57
Way-too-early team scenarios for Bronny in NBA
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponlarrybird_230627.jpg
13:18
Patrick: ‘Bird would be better in today’s NBA’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponvictorwembanyama_230626.jpg
8:03
Wembanyama doesn’t need to bulk up in today’s NBA
Now Playing
nbc_dps_seanelliottinterview_230626.jpeg
15:37
Wembanyama asked all the right questions at dinner
Now Playing
nbc_dps_katonthetradeblock_230626.jpg
2:12
Towns may be the Timberwolves’ odd-man out
Now Playing
nbc_dps_sethgreenberginterview_230623.jpeg
10:41
Global model producing ‘most complete’ NBA players
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponchrispaultrade_230623.jpg
4:56
Warriors poised to retain Green after Poole trade
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jamalcrawfordinterview_230623.jpeg
13:59
Crawford: Players are taking easier 3s vs easy 2s
Now Playing
nbc_dps_chrispauljordanpooletrade_230623.jpg
4:28
Warriors were forced to split up Poole, Green
Now Playing
nbc_dps_wembanyamadrafted_230623.jpg
2:46
Wembanyama drafted No. 1 overall to Spurs
Now Playing