Top News

Troy Lee Designs helmet.jpg
Troy Lee Designs officially confirms switch to Ducati
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
A year after key decision, Joe Gibbs Racing primed for NASCAR Cup championship
2026 NAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_04.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released October 29

Top Clips

nbc_nba_tuesdaypreview_251028.jpg
Knicks-Bucks, Zubac vs. Warriors are top matchups
nbc_pl_2robbies_astonvilla_251028.jpg
Villa’s ‘quality football’ too much for Man City
nbc_nba_dkpick6_251028.jpg
Take overs on Brunson, LaVine, Powell

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Early NBA takeaways: Spurs, Sixers start strong

October 28, 2025 12:26 PM
The first few games of the NBA season reflect well on the Spurs, Bulls and 76ers, while the Raptors’ opening win may have been misleading.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_tuesdaypreview_251028.jpg
04:59
Knicks-Bucks, Zubac vs. Warriors are top matchups
nbc_nba_dkpick6_251028.jpg
04:24
Take overs on Brunson, LaVine, Powell
dnp_nbc_nba_fivehottakesV2_251001_copy.jpg
01:36
Croucher: ‘I’m going to put my faith in Giannis’
nbc_nba_mitchellcomp_251027.jpg
03:37
Mitchell scores 35 points on 18 shots vs. Pistons
nbc_nba_porvslal_251027.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Trail Blazers top short-handed Lakers
nbc_nba_pg_memgsw_251027.jpg
01:57
HLs: Balanced attack leads Warriors over Grizzlies
nbc_nba_pg_preview_251027.jpg
02:58
Previewing Knicks-Bucks, Clippers-Warriors
nbc_nba_pg_denminn_postgamehit_251027.jpg
01:04
How Nuggets ‘flexed their muscles’ in win over MIN
nbc_nba_pg_denvervsminn_2minhl_251027.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Murray, Jokic lead DEN past T’Wolves
nbc_nba_pg_denverminn_jokicintv_251027.jpg
04:54
Jokic discusses how Nuggets are building chemistry
nbc_nba_pg_denverminn_murrayintv_251027.jpg
01:17
Murray: Everything Jokic does is ‘so easy’
nbc_nba_denverminn_jokicassist_251027.jpg
13
Jokic nets third triple double to open season
nbc_nba_utahphoenix_251027.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Markkanen scores 51, Jazz defeat Suns
nbc_nba_murray3rdquarter_251027.jpg
01:51
Murray explodes for 23 in third quarter vs. MIN
nbc_nba_okcvsdalv2_251027.jpg
01:47
Highlights: Thunder beat Mavericks, improve to 4-0
nbc_nba_pg_cledet_251027v2.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Cavaliers take commanding win over DET
nbc_nba_torvssas_251027.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Wembanyama, Spurs improve to 4-0
nbc_nba_atlvschi_251027.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Bulls stay undefeated, take down Hawks
nbc_nba_bosvsnop_251027.jpg
02:10
Highlights: Celtics beat Pelicans, get first win
nbc_nba_bknvshou_251027.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Rockets destroy Nets, earn first win
julius_randle.jpg
22
Randle jams it in after Timberwolves run the floor
mitchell_recap.jpg
50
Cavaliers dominate Pistons ‘from start to finish’
nbc_nba_orlvsphi_251027.jpg
02:03
Highlights: 76ers continue winning streak vs. ORL
nbc_nba_pg_cledet_allenintv_251027.jpg
24
Allen: Win over Pistons shows ‘how deep’ Cavs are
nbc_nba_pg_denmin_jokicpregame_251027.jpg
02:41
Jokic’s patience, trust in teammates is ‘special’
nbc_nba_mannixanthonyedwardshit_251027.jpg
01:37
Edwards injury is a ‘body blow’ for Minnesota
nbc_nba_offguardreaves_v2_251027.jpg
16:35
Rivers: Lakers should keep Reaves, trade LeBron
nbc_nba_pg_cledet_mitchellshamgod_251027.jpg
09
Mitchell hits the Shammgod crossover in style
nbc_nba_pg_cledet_cadeblock_251027.jpg
36
Cunningham erases Proctor at the rim
nbc_nba_pg_bickerstaff_251027.jpg
01:18
Bickerstaff has brought ‘a new energy’ to Pistons

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_2robbies_astonvilla_251028.jpg
04:49
Villa’s ‘quality football’ too much for Man City
nbc_pl_arssetpiecegoals_251028.jpg
03:01
Every Arsenal set-piece goal through Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_genxg_brentliverpool_251028.jpg
04:17
Brentford exploit Liverpool’s lack of ‘hunger’
nbc_bte_chargerstitansv2_251028.jpg
01:54
Will Titans keep it close to cover vs. Chargers?
nbc_cbb_purpainterintv_251028.jpg
09:23
Purdue HC Painter ‘comfortable playing everybody’
nbc_bte_chiefsbills_251028.jpg
01:40
BUF vs. KC could ‘shape a lot’ for rest of season
nbc_bte_49ersgiants_251028.jpg
01:33
Lean SF over NYG with QB Purdy’s potential return
nbc_pft_risefall_251028.jpg
01:25
NFL Week 8: Who’s on the rise, dropping
nbc_pft_mangold_251028.jpg
06:26
Honoring Mangold’s legacy, impact on the NFL
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_251028.jpg
04:11
Vikings’ QB options with Wentz out for season
nbc_pft_buysellstand_251028.jpg
13:50
Buy or sell: NFL trade deadline edition
nbc_pft_patrickmahomes_251028.jpg
11:25
Mahomes’ play was ‘thing of beauty’ vs. Commanders
nbc_pft_parsonsdallas_251028.jpg
02:57
Cowboys will be haunted by ghost of Parsons trade
nbc_pft_lamarinj_251028.jpg
13:19
Harbaugh ‘expects’ Lamar to play TNF Week 9
nbc_pft_afcnorthodds_251028.jpg
03:59
Ravens are favored to win AFC North again
vonmiller.jpg
02:40
Florio: Miller needs to find ‘fountain of youth’
nbc_pft_commandersoffense_251028.jpg
03:10
Commanders need to stay on field, get into rhythm
nbc_pft_traviskelce_251028.jpg
05:56
Chiefs ‘clicking on all cylinders’ at right time
nbc_pft_chiefsfatigue_251028.jpg
13:30
Chiefs will never stop finding ways to win
nbc_pft_jaydendaniels_251028.jpg
08:22
Commanders show they need Daniels back vs. Chiefs
nbc_nba_pg_cledet_allenand1_251027.jpg
33
Hunter knocks it free as Allen gets chance for 3
nbc_golf_eastlakechamprnd1v2_251027.jpg
08:51
Highlights: 2025 East Lake Cup, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_tsengwinreax_251027.jpg
04:45
Tseng wins Wistron Ladies Open putting left-handed
nbc_golf_gc_brentleyeastlakereport_251027.jpg
04:29
Teams, players, stories to watch at East Lake Cup
nbc_nba_offguardct_251027.jpg
09:52
Nets’ Thomas value is hard to assess
nbc_nba_offguardflagg_251027.jpg
08:10
Is Flagg starting at point guard a mistake?
nbc_nba_offguardharper_251027.jpg
08:21
Spurs rookie Harper making an impact off the bench
nbc_nba_pg_liffman_251027.jpg
04:34
What’s next for MIA, POR amid investigations?
nbc_roto_love_251027.jpg
01:36
Don’t get ‘too excited’ about Love’s Week 8 output
nbc_roto_cook_251027.jpg
01:41
Bills star RB Cook has been ‘extremely efficient’