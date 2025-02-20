 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Justin Turner
Cubs finalize $6M deal with Justin Turner; Alexander Canario designated for assignment
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz stunned by Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open quarterfinals

Top Clips

nbc_bte_wembanyadpoy_250220.jpg
Analyzing DPOY favorites with Wembanyama sidelined
nbc_bte_wembanyamaspurs_250220.jpg
How Wembanyama’s injury alters NBA betting markets
nbc_pft_texansnewstadium_250220.jpg
Texans could continue cycle of new stadiums

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Justin Turner
Cubs finalize $6M deal with Justin Turner; Alexander Canario designated for assignment
Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz stunned by Jiri Lehecka in Qatar Open quarterfinals

Top Clips

nbc_bte_wembanyadpoy_250220.jpg
Analyzing DPOY favorites with Wembanyama sidelined
nbc_bte_wembanyamaspurs_250220.jpg
How Wembanyama’s injury alters NBA betting markets
nbc_pft_texansnewstadium_250220.jpg
Texans could continue cycle of new stadiums

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Pick up Clingan, Williams III with Wembanyama out

February 20, 2025 02:46 PM
With Victor Wembanyama's absence set to dramatically impact fantasy rosters, Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin highlight several players managers should target to soften the blow, including Donovan Clingan and more.
Up Next
castle.jpg
2:34
Spurs’ Castle has the makings of ‘a true star’
Now Playing
nbc_rwbk_moussa_250219.jpg
3:00
Diabaté ‘can hold value’ after Williams fiasco
Now Playing
nbc_rwbk_lakersteam_250219.jpg
2:42
How is Luka impacting Lakers’ fantasy values?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_embiid_250212.jpg
1:43
Fantasy impact of potential Embiid surgery
Now Playing
nbc_roto_butlerwarriors_250212.jpg
3:48
How will Butler impact Warriors in fantasy?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_mavsdiscussion_250212.jpg
1:44
Who on Mavs will step up with no Davis?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_tradedeadline_250207.jpg
3:00
Who has the most at stake after trade deadline?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_sixerstrade_250207.jpg
1:56
Will Sixers make a playoff push or tank?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwb_fox_250207.jpg
3:58
Spurs are ‘a lot more dangerous’ after Fox trade
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwb_jimmybutler_250207.jpg
2:25
Can Butler fix the Warriors’ woes?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_lukafantasyvalue_250202.jpg
1:28
Doncic will still be ‘one of the best’ with Lakers
Now Playing
nbc_roto_tradereax_250202.jpg
1:22
Doncic to Lakers most ‘mind-boggling’ NBA trade
Now Playing