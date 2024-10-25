Watch Now
Ex-trainer sues Clippers for Leonard's treatment
Dan Le Batard and the crew unpack the recent lawsuit against the Los Angeles Clippers from a former trainer due to the alleged "illegal treatment" of Kawhi Leonard.
What are biggest Eastern Conference storylines?
The Dan Le Batard Show breaks down the landscape of the Eastern Conference, discussing how load management with the Philadelphia 76ers and a poor bottom half of the conference will make for an interesting 2024-25 season.
Tache: ‘The Orlando Magic have arrived’
Jeremy Tache of The Dan Le Batard Show discusses the Miami Heat's struggles in last night's matchup, as well as the arrival of the Orlando Magic as a potential NBA power.
Russo talks World Series, Lebron and Bronny James
Chris Russo sits down with Dan Patrick and discusses the importance of having the Dodgers and Yankees playing in the World Series, as well as the opportunity for Lebron James to play with his son, Bronny.
Will Intuit Dome set standard for future arenas?
The Dan Patrick Show highlights the elements that stand out within the Intuit Dome, the new $2 billion arena for the Los Angeles Clippers, including "The Wall."
Clingan, Edey, Sarr among top fantasy rookies
The Rotoworld Basketball Show crew discuss which rookies could make an immediate impact on your fantasy basketball team, including the Trailblazers' Donovan Clingan and the Spurs' Stephon Castle.
Buy or sell KAT, Bridges after Knicks-Celtics?
The Rotoworld Basketball Show crew gives their quick overreactions to the opening night matchup between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, touching on the Knicks' new additions and the Celtics' stability.
Are Celtics most disrespected NBA champion ever?
Dan Le Batard and the crew share their takeaways from the Celtics' blowout of the Knicks to tip off the 2024-25 NBA season.
Bronny shows potential with the Lakers
Lakers analyst Robert Horry recaps Los Angeles’ season opener after Lebron and Bronny James made history by taking the court together, and how the addition of Bronny keeps Lebron's childlike love for the game alive.
Discussing Leonard’s legacy as injuries pile up
The Dan Le Batard Show crew discusses Kawhi Leonard's legacy as his right knee injury will reportedly further delay his return to the court for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Bronny has potential to contribute with Lakers
The Dan Patrick Show discusses Bronny James' potential with the Los Angles Lakers, questioning how LeBron's son can help a team that has a first-time head coach in JJ Redick.
Recalling big draft decisions after Ball’s return
Former No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball's return from a two-year absence takes the Dan Patrick Show down a rabbit hole of how pivotal NBA draft selections panned out around the league.
Barnes: Knicks losing ‘dogs’ in Randle, DiVincenzo
All the Smoke host Matt Barnes joins the Dan LeBatard Show to discuss interviewing Kamala Harris, the Knicks-Timberwolves trade with Karl-Anthony Towns, Draymond Green's 'worried' exchange with a reporter and more.