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Payton explores Spurs' Finals outlook after Game 1
June 5, 2026 06:30 PM
Despite the Spurs dropping Game 1 of the NBA Finals at home, Hall of Famer Gary Payton believes Victor Wembanyama & Co. still have plenty of juice left against the Knicks.
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