Holmgren and Wembanyama compare well in fantasy
The Rotoworld Basketball crew discuss why Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama compare well in fantasy and should offer similar production during the 2023-24 season.
What is the fantasy draft strategy with Giannis?
The Rotoworld Basketball crew discuss the draft strategy around Giannis Antetokounmpo and where the Milwaukee Bucks should be drafted in leagues.
Lowry has a range of fantasy outcomes with Heat
Kyle Lowry's fantasy outlook depends entirely on where he lands in the Heat's depth chart this upcoming season and his ability to stay healhy,
Poole could post career-best numbers with Wizards
Jordan Poole's fantasy outlook gets a major boost after being traded to the Washington Wizards, especially in points leagues, because the offense will lean primarily on him and Kyle Kuzma.
Continuity should ensure Sabonis flourishes again
Fantasy managers should feel confident selecting Domantas Sabonis in drafts due to his massive role in the Sacramento Kings' offense and offseason continuity.
Mavericks’ rookie Lively a prime late-round target
Fantasy managers shouldn't forget about Dallas Mavericks' rookie Dereck Lively in the later rounds of drafts because he could put up similar numbers to what Walker Kessler did in 2023.
Bridges can continue ascension into fantasy star
Mikal Bridges put up impressive numbers after being traded to the Brooklyn Nets and the 27-year-old budding star looks like a worthy pick in fantasy basketball drafts this year.
‘Exercise caution’ with Middleton in fantasy
Khris Middleton's season is already off to a concerning start and fantasy managers should anticipate the 32-year-old's role and usage to take hit with the addition of Damian Lillard.
Dice breaks down his new basketball film
Andrew 'Dice' Clay joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss his new basketball film 'Warrior Strong,' what sparked his stardom and to give nursery rhyme advice to Fritzy.
How does Holiday’s move impact his fantasy value?
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson discuss Jrue Holiday's move to the Boston Celtics and why the two-time All-Star's fantasy value should hold 'steady' with his new team.
Edwards could crack first-round ceiling in fantasy
Minnesota Timberwolves rising star Anthony Edwards is one of the most explosive players in the NBA, and his fantasy value as a near first-round pick reflects that.
Ayton’s fantasy value should rise with Portland
Deandre Ayton may not win as many games after being traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Portland Trail Blazers, but the big man's offensive fantasy value should rise with his new team.