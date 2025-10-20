 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown - Day Four
Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown: Format, team rosters, TV schedule, info
Shohei Ohtani
Comparing Shohei Ohtani’s Game 4 to the greatest feats in sports history
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule

Top Clips

nbc_pst_fraliv_251020.jpg
Can Liverpool snap skid against Frankfurt?
nbc_pst_arsatm_251020.jpg
Will Arsenal handle ‘chaos’ from Atletico Madrid?
nbc_dps_dolphinstrouble_251020.jpg
Miami in trouble with McDaniel, Tagovailoa at helm

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown - Day Four
Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown: Format, team rosters, TV schedule, info
Shohei Ohtani
Comparing Shohei Ohtani’s Game 4 to the greatest feats in sports history
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule

Top Clips

nbc_pst_fraliv_251020.jpg
Can Liverpool snap skid against Frankfurt?
nbc_pst_arsatm_251020.jpg
Will Arsenal handle ‘chaos’ from Atletico Madrid?
nbc_dps_dolphinstrouble_251020.jpg
Miami in trouble with McDaniel, Tagovailoa at helm

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Related Videos

nbc_nba_kdurantext_251019.jpg
01:22
Rockets’ patience ‘pays off’ with Durant extension
nbc_nba_pg_sacvlal_251017.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Kings vs. Lakers
nbc_nba_pg_lacvsgsw_251017.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Clippers vs. Warriors
nbc_nba_pg_miavmem_251017.jpg
02:02
NBA Preseason Highlights: Grizzlies vs. Heat
nbc_nba_pg_indvsan_251017.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pacers vs. Spurs
nbc_nba_pg_denvsokc_251017.jpg
02:05
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Thunder
nbc_nba_pg_chavsnyk_251017.jpg
01:53
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hornets vs. Knicks
nbc_nba_pg_bknvstor_251017.jpg
02:01
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nets vs. Raptors
nbc_nba_pg_phivmin_251017.jpg
01:57
NBA Preseason Highlights: Timberwolves vs. 76ers
nbc_bte_southeastwinsV2_251017.jpg
01:36
Analyzing win totals in Southeast Division
nbc_bte_southwestV2_251017.jpg
01:46
Analyzing win totals in Southwest Division
nbc_bte_northwestwins_251017.jpg
02:02
Analyzing win totals in Northwest Division
nbc_nba_pg_porvuta_251016.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Trail Blazers vs. Jazz
nbc_nba_pg_antedwardscomp_251016.jpg
01:43
Edwards racks up 25 points, 5 assists vs. Bulls
Bulls_Twolves_raw.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Timberwolves vs. Bulls
nbc_nba_pg_houvsatl_251016.jpg
02:07
NBA Preseason Highlights: Rockets vs. Hawks
nbc_nba_pg_norvorl_251016.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pelicans vs. Magic
nbc_nba_pg_wshvsdet_251016.jpg
02:01
NBA Preseason Highlights: Wizards vs. Pistons
nbc_bte_nbcacentral_251016.jpg
02:23
Handicapping NBA Central Division win totals
dnp_nbc_nba_mannixfiveV2_251001.jpg
04:55
Will anyone stand in Nuggets’ way of Finals win?
nbc_nba_pg_dalvlal_251016.jpg
01:58
NBA Preseason Highlights: Mavericks vs. Lakers
nbc_nba_pg_lacvsac_251015.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Clippers vs. Kings
nbc_nba_pg_porceltics_251015.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Celtics
nbc_nba_pg_memvcha_251015.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Grizzlies vs. Hornets
nbc_roto_fantasybballdraft_251015(2).jpg
01:17
Kalkbrenner pick sets off NBC Sports mock drafters
251015pacific.jpg
01:37
Who wins the Pacific Division this season?
nbc_nba_pg_gswportland_251014.jpg
01:55
NBA Preseason HLs: Warriors vs. Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_pg_lalvphx_251014.jpg
01:57
NBA Preseason Highlights: Lakers vs. Suns
nbc_nba_pg_chivden_251014.jpg
01:53
NBA Preseason Highlights: Bulls vs. Nuggets
nbc_nba_pg_okcmil_251014.jpg
04:56
NBA Preseason Highlights: Thunder vs. Bucks

Latest Clips

nbc_pst_fraliv_251020.jpg
10:38
Can Liverpool snap skid against Frankfurt?
nbc_pst_arsatm_251020.jpg
09:20
Will Arsenal handle ‘chaos’ from Atletico Madrid?
nbc_dps_dolphinstrouble_251020.jpg
03:27
Miami in trouble with McDaniel, Tagovailoa at helm
nbc_csu_nfcnorthodds_251020.jpg
01:27
‘Surprised’ Packers are favorites to win NFC North
nbc_dps_rondarlinginterview_251020.jpg
14:00
Darling: Ohtani’s Game 4 turnout was ‘remarkable’
lamb_dak.jpg
09:09
Give me the headlines: ‘Volume of the Lamb’
nbc_dps_rg3interview_251020.jpg
16:02
RGIII: Dolphins need to ‘blow it all up’
nbc_csu_eaglesvikings_251020.jpg
08:26
Eagles still uneven in win vs. Vikings
nbc_dps_dodgers_251020.jpg
08:41
Is Ohtani’s performance ‘greatest of all time’?
nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
06:22
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
04:46
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
01:54
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching
nbc_pft_dolphinsbrowns_251020.jpg
04:16
McDaniel’s firing feels imminent after loss to CLE
nbc_pft_bearssaints_251020.jpg
03:10
Bears continue to stockpile wins through Week 7
nbc_pft_patstitansreax_251020.jpg
03:10
Vrabel has been ‘the ultimate captain’ for Pats
USATSI_27368809_copy.jpg
03:25
Jaguars ‘lacked urgency’ in London
nbc_pft_raidersconvo_251020.jpg
03:29
Are Raiders second-guessing offseason additions?
nbc_pft_jaxsondartV2_251020.jpg
03:50
Simms: Dart has ‘elite’ playmaking ability
nbc_pft_wasdalreax_251020.jpg
05:10
Dak dominates Commanders as Daniels goes down
nbc_pft_cardinalspackers_251020.jpg
05:19
Parsons ‘on a mission’ after three-sack game
nbc_pft_chiefsreax_251020.jpg
04:45
Chiefs ‘got it going’ after obliterating Raiders
nbc_pft_minphireax_251020.jpg
08:29
Eagles passing game flies high against Vikings
nbc_pft_giantsrespondV2_251020.jpg
06:44
How will Giants respond to Week 7 loss vs Broncos?
nbc_pft_chargersreax_251020.jpg
02:49
Burden is on Herbert ‘more than ever right now’
nbc_pft_charlieirsay_251020.jpg
03:59
Colts CEO Irsay-Gordon sets example for NFL owners
nbc_pft_coltsreax_251020.jpg
05:28
‘Everything is clicking’ for Colts after Week 7
nbc_pft_seanpayton_251020.jpg
03:33
Why Broncos should look to buy at trade deadline
nbc_pft_broncosgiants_251020.jpg
14:49
Broncos Week 7 rally ‘you had to see to believe’
nbc_nfl_giantsloss_251019.jpg
03:26
Dart must learn from Giants’ collapse vs. Broncos
nbc_fnia_individualperformance_v2_251019.jpg
02:40
Chase, Taylor headline Week 7’s top performers