How injuries to Doncic, Irving impact fantasy ADPs
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus discuss how recent injuries to Mavericks' duo Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving impact their fantasy draft stock.
Pelicans’ Williamson could be a fantasy bargain
Raphielle Johnson, Vaughn Dalzell and Dan Titus analyze Zion Williamson's promising preseason and his outlook if he plays center, debating where he should be selected in fantasy drafts.
Harden presents huge risk in fantasy drafts
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus debate whether James Harden is on their fantasy do-not draft list ahead of the season amid his back-and-forth with the 76ers' front office.
Nurkic could become a top-100 option with Suns
Vaughn Dalzell shares why he Jusuf Nurkic's role with the Phoenix Suns could lead to valuable fantasy production this season.
Bridges’ ADP soars ahead of year two with Nets
Vaughn Dalzell says fantasy managers should consider Mikal Bridges' second-round price tag in drafts, explaining why expectations for the ascending stud should be tempered after his strong 2022.
Don’t forget Holmgren amid Wembanyama fantasy hype
Back to full strength, Vaughn Dalzell says Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren deserves to be ranked closer to Spurs' phenom Victor Wembanyama in fantasy drafts.
Prince is a late-round fantasy value with Lakers
Vaughn Dalzell says that despite not being the flashiest option, veteran Taurean Prince can provide value for managers late in drafts.
Lakers’ Russell should be a top-100 fantasy player
Vaughn Dalzell explains why D'Angelo Russell should offer top-100 fantasy value this season with the potential for more as the Lakers' starting point guard.
Williamson remains a high-risk, high-reward pick
Vaughn Dalzell explains why Zion Williamson must regain fantasy managers' trust this season and highlights why the 23-year-old could see an uptick in blocks.
Holmgren and Wembanyama compare well in fantasy
The Rotoworld Basketball crew discuss why Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama compare well in fantasy and should offer similar production during the 2023-24 season.
What is the fantasy draft strategy with Giannis?
The Rotoworld Basketball crew discuss the draft strategy around Giannis Antetokounmpo and where the Milwaukee Bucks should be drafted in leagues.
Lowry has a range of fantasy outcomes with Heat
Kyle Lowry's fantasy outlook depends entirely on where he lands in the Heat's depth chart this upcoming season and his ability to stay healhy,