 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Caitlin Clark
Clark, Reese and Brink have already been a huge boon for WNBA with high attendance and ratings
Rafael Nadal
If this is Rafael Nadal’s last French Open, it should be similar to Serena Williams’ last U.S. Open
Dominic Thiem
2-time French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem loses in qualifying in final Roland Garros appearance

Top Clips

nbc_roto_betlunchmoney_240522.jpg
Lunch Money: Trocheck holds value with Rangers
nbc_csu_nfcplayoffodds_240522.jpg
49ers, Falcons leading NFC playoff odds
nbc_dps_dalminpreview_240522.jpg
What’s the Wolves’ answer for Doncic, Irving?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Caitlin Clark
Clark, Reese and Brink have already been a huge boon for WNBA with high attendance and ratings
Rafael Nadal
If this is Rafael Nadal’s last French Open, it should be similar to Serena Williams’ last U.S. Open
Dominic Thiem
2-time French Open runner-up Dominic Thiem loses in qualifying in final Roland Garros appearance

Top Clips

nbc_roto_betlunchmoney_240522.jpg
Lunch Money: Trocheck holds value with Rangers
nbc_csu_nfcplayoffodds_240522.jpg
49ers, Falcons leading NFC playoff odds
nbc_dps_dalminpreview_240522.jpg
What’s the Wolves’ answer for Doncic, Irving?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Pacers lost to Celtics despite being 'better team'

May 22, 2024 11:13 AM
Dan Patrick discusses what the Indiana Pacers did wrong in their Game 1 loss to the Boston Celtics, explaining why it's a 'team loss' for Rick Carlisle's squad.
Up Next
nbc_dps_dalminpreview_240522.jpg
4:30
What’s the Wolves’ answer for Doncic, Irving?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_indbosgame1recap_240522.jpg
4:13
Did Pacers offer a glimpse or squander best shot?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jamalcrawfordinterview_240521.jpg
16:54
It’s ‘all or nothing’ for Celtics in the playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_dps_celticsexpectationstowin_240521.jpg
4:45
For Celtics, path to the Finals is wide open
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jimjacksoninterview_240520.jpg
17:33
Jackson compares Edwards’ confidence to Iverson
Now Playing
nbc_dps_inddefeatnykgame7v2_240520.jpg
4:23
Do Pacers deserve more attention after ECF berth?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mingame7_240520.jpg
2:43
How MIN’s depth helped Edwards in Game 7 vs. DEN
Now Playing
new_for_mpx.jpg
4:39
Jokic’s teammates ‘let him down’ vs. Timberwolves
Now Playing
nbc_dps_marvalbertinterview_240517__541090.jpg
11:12
Albert amazed by Brunson’s development with Knicks
Now Playing
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240517.jpg
1:47
Lunch Money: Target Gilgeous-Alexander, Haaland
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_clippersoffszn_240515.jpg
4:08
Who’s safe on the Clippers roster this offseason?
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_hornetsfuture_240515.jpg
4:09
Where will Miller be drafted in fantasy next year?
Now Playing