Top News

Syndication: Evansville Courier and Press
IU Indianapolis hires Ben Howlett as coach after dominant run at Division II West Liberty
Isaac Del Toro
Isaac Del Toro just barely maintains Giro d’Italia lead in Stage 16 after Richard Carapaz attacks
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff jokes about forgotten rackets after opening win at French Open

Top Clips

nbc_pl_funniestmoments_250527.jpg
Funniest moments from the Premier League season
nbc_roto_knickspacers_250527.jpg
Take Brunson to score over 29.5 points in Game 4
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250527.jpg
Isak, Slot headline Premier League awards

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Pacers-Knicks series 'long way from finish line'

May 27, 2025 11:19 AM
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher reveal which sides they're backing for Game 4 between the Pacers and Knicks, highlighting why they expect Indiana to make adjustments and take the Game 4 win.

nbc_roto_knickspacers_250527.jpg
01:42
Take Brunson to score over 29.5 points in Game 4
nbc_roto_thunderwolves_250527.jpg
01:52
Target over on OKC team total in Game 5 vs. MIN
nbc_roto_knickspacers_250523.jpg
01:40
Brunson, Nesmith worth betting looks in Game 2
nbc_roto_thunderwolves_v2_250523.jpg
02:04
Expect short Thunder-Timberwolves series
nbc_roto_pacersknicks_250522.jpg
02:01
Bet Pacers and the over in Game 2 vs. Knicks
nbc_roto_wolvesokc_250522.jpg
01:37
Caruso, Edwards lead Game 2 best bets
nbc_roto_reboundleader_250522.jpg
01:52
Target Gobert for most rebounds in OKC-MIN series
nbc_roto_pacersknicks_250521.jpg
01:36
Target Brunson, Towns props in Game 1 vs. Pacers
nbc_roto_wolvesokc_250521.jpg
02:05
Thunder -7.5 ‘a decent bet’ in WCF Game 2
nbc_bte_okcmin_250520.jpg
01:17
Focus on Caruso, Holmgren props in Game 1 vs. MIN
haliburtonbridges.jpg
02:01
Target Pacers to cover +4.5 in Game 1 vs. Knicks
nbc_roto_nbafinalsmvp_250520.jpg
02:17
Who can challenge SGA in Finals MVP market?
nbc_bte_mostpoints_250520.jpg
01:14
Wait until after Game 1 to bet most points in WCF
nbc_bte_nykind_250519.jpg
01:18
Brunson, Nesmith lead NYK-IND 3-pointers made bets
nbc_roto_wcf_250519.jpg
02:02
Thunder should ‘restore order’ vs. Timberwolves
nbc_roto_ecf_250519.jpg
02:19
Handicapping ‘coin flip’ Knicks vs. Pacers series
nbc_roto_denokcgm7_250516.jpg
02:09
Ride with Thunder over Nuggets in Game 7
nbc_roto_bte_bosnyk_250515.jpg
02:03
Knicks may be tight back at The Garden for Game 6
nbc_roto_thundernuggets_250514.jpg
01:31
Take the under in Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 6
nbc_roto_nbachampions_250514.jpg
01:45
Thunder should be bigger favorites to win Finals
nbc_roto_nuggetsokc_250513.jpg
01:40
Target Gilgeous-Alexander, Porter Jr. Game 5 props
nbc_roto_pacerscavsv2_250513.jpg
01:34
Pacers pair leads IND-CLE Game 5 player props
mpx.jpg
02:22
Celtics are Game 5 favorites despite Tatum injury
nbc_roto_nbadraft_250513.jpg
02:50
NBA draft intrigue starts with Spurs, 76ers
warriorswolvesgame5.jpg
01:45
Warriors won’t ‘let go of the rope’ in Game 5
nbc_roto_wolveswarriors_v2_250512.jpg
01:47
Point totals take spotlight in MIN-GSW Game 4
Bridgesroto.jpg
01:36
Eye Bridges, Robinson player props in Game 4
nbc_roto_okcdenver_250512.jpg
02:20
Thunder -9.5 is reasonable expectation in Game 5
nbc_roto_pacerscleveland_250512.jpg
02:08
Bet on Cavaliers in Game 5 despite 3-1 deficit
cavseastchampbet.jpg
01:44
Cavs +375 ‘is appealing’ Eastern champion bet

nbc_pl_funniestmoments_250527.jpg
04:24
Funniest moments from the Premier League season
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250527.jpg
07:38
Isak, Slot headline Premier League awards
ConnSmytheBets.jpg
02:04
Draisaitl, Barkov are intriguing Conn Smythe bets
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartb_250527.jpg
13:07
Reflecting on Liverpool’s ‘incredible’ title run
nbc_fnia_eaglestop5_250527.jpg
06:42
Are the 2024 Eagles a top 5 NFL team of all-time?
nbc_fnia_moreinternationalgms_250527.jpg
06:04
How international games help team bonding
nbc_fnia_purdyextension_250527.jpg
08:42
Purdy ‘is right person’ to lead the 49ers
nbc_pl_teamoftheseason_250527.jpg
14:04
Wood, Huijsen headline PL Data Team of the Season
nbc_fnia_tushpush_250527.jpg
07:57
Dungy ‘disappointed’ to see tush push stay in 2025
nbc_pl_howliverpoolwon_250527.jpg
18:31
How Liverpool won the Premier League
nbc_pft_draftbest_football_towns_250527.jpg
08:42
PFT Draft: Best football towns
nbc_pft_jetstushpush_250527.jpg
02:33
How well could Fields pull off tush push for Jets?
nbc_pft_browns_kevinstefanksi_qb_250527.jpg
07:49
Stefanski won’t split Browns’ QB reps evenly
nbc_pft_afcqbpressurecooker_250527.jpg
16:18
Scale of 1-10: AFC QB Pressure Cooker
nbc_pft_rodgers_lockerroom_250527.jpg
06:24
Are Rodgers’ beliefs a locker-room distraction?
nbc_pft_rodgers_steelers_250527.jpg
03:39
Florio: Rodgers has ‘got the hand’ with Steelers
packerswrs.jpg
05:05
Rodgers recalls studs Packers drafted in Rd. 2, 3
nbc_pft_rodgersretiringpacker_250527.jpg
09:08
Rodgers open to retiring as member of Packers
nbc_pft_rodgersnumber_250527.jpg
04:44
What number would Rodgers wear with Steelers?
nbc_pft_rodgershintssteelers_250527.jpg
06:44
Rodgers drops massive hint he’ll play for Steelers
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelersotas_250527.jpg
09:36
Rodgers not expected at Steelers OTAs
nbc_golf_burkowskiromine_250526.jpg
06:05
La Sasso steps up in Individual; watch out for ASU
nbc_golf_lasassointerviewsreax_250526.jpg
08:11
La Sasso seemed unfazed during championship round
nbc_golf_ncaachampionship_250526.jpg
09:11
HLs: NCAA Men’s Individual National Championship
nbc_pl_benchcamplseasonv3_250526.jpg
02:37
Best Bench Cam moments from the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_golf_watervillefeature_250526.jpg
08:51
Veteran Morales uses golf to aid healing journey
nbc_golf_bethann_250526.jpg
10:35
Commissioner Kessler has ‘passion’ for golf, LPGA
nbc_pl_flekkenbestsaves_250526.jpg
07:49
Flekken’s best saves from 2024-25 Brentford season
nbc_pl_everysalahgoalthisseason_250526.jpg
08:55
Every Salah goal from Liverpool’s 2024-25 season
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250526.jpg
01:11
Top shots from 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge