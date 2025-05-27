Pacers-Knicks series 'long way from finish line'

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
IU Indianapolis hires Ben Howlett as coach after dominant run at Division II West Liberty
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Isaac Del Toro just barely maintains Giro d’Italia lead in Stage 16 after Richard Carapaz attacks
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Coco Gauff jokes about forgotten rackets after opening win at French Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Funniest moments from the Premier League season
Take Brunson to score over 29.5 points in Game 4
Isak, Slot headline Premier League awards
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
IU Indianapolis hires Ben Howlett as coach after dominant run at Division II West Liberty
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Isaac Del Toro just barely maintains Giro d’Italia lead in Stage 16 after Richard Carapaz attacks
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Coco Gauff jokes about forgotten rackets after opening win at French Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Funniest moments from the Premier League season
Take Brunson to score over 29.5 points in Game 4
Isak, Slot headline Premier League awards
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Pacers-Knicks series 'long way from finish line'
May 27, 2025 11:19 AM
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher reveal which sides they're backing for Game 4 between the Pacers and Knicks, highlighting why they expect Indiana to make adjustments and take the Game 4 win.
Related Videos
01:42
Take Brunson to score over 29.5 points in Game 4
01:52
Target over on OKC team total in Game 5 vs. MIN
01:40
Brunson, Nesmith worth betting looks in Game 2
02:04
Expect short Thunder-Timberwolves series
02:01
Bet Pacers and the over in Game 2 vs. Knicks
01:37
Caruso, Edwards lead Game 2 best bets
01:52
Target Gobert for most rebounds in OKC-MIN series
01:36
Target Brunson, Towns props in Game 1 vs. Pacers
02:05
Thunder -7.5 ‘a decent bet’ in WCF Game 2
01:17
Focus on Caruso, Holmgren props in Game 1 vs. MIN
02:01
Target Pacers to cover +4.5 in Game 1 vs. Knicks
02:17
Who can challenge SGA in Finals MVP market?
01:14
Wait until after Game 1 to bet most points in WCF
01:18
Brunson, Nesmith lead NYK-IND 3-pointers made bets
02:02
Thunder should ‘restore order’ vs. Timberwolves
02:19
Handicapping ‘coin flip’ Knicks vs. Pacers series
02:09
Ride with Thunder over Nuggets in Game 7
02:03
Knicks may be tight back at The Garden for Game 6
01:31
Take the under in Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 6
01:45
Thunder should be bigger favorites to win Finals
01:40
Target Gilgeous-Alexander, Porter Jr. Game 5 props
01:34
Pacers pair leads IND-CLE Game 5 player props
02:22
Celtics are Game 5 favorites despite Tatum injury
02:50
NBA draft intrigue starts with Spurs, 76ers
01:45
Warriors won’t ‘let go of the rope’ in Game 5
01:47
Point totals take spotlight in MIN-GSW Game 4
01:36
Eye Bridges, Robinson player props in Game 4
02:20
Thunder -9.5 is reasonable expectation in Game 5
02:08
Bet on Cavaliers in Game 5 despite 3-1 deficit
01:44
Cavs +375 ‘is appealing’ Eastern champion bet
Latest Clips
04:24
Funniest moments from the Premier League season
07:38
Isak, Slot headline Premier League awards
02:04
Draisaitl, Barkov are intriguing Conn Smythe bets
13:07
Reflecting on Liverpool’s ‘incredible’ title run
06:42
Are the 2024 Eagles a top 5 NFL team of all-time?
06:04
How international games help team bonding
08:42
Purdy ‘is right person’ to lead the 49ers
14:04
Wood, Huijsen headline PL Data Team of the Season
07:57
Dungy ‘disappointed’ to see tush push stay in 2025
18:31
How Liverpool won the Premier League
08:42
PFT Draft: Best football towns
02:33
How well could Fields pull off tush push for Jets?
07:49
Stefanski won’t split Browns’ QB reps evenly
16:18
Scale of 1-10: AFC QB Pressure Cooker
06:24
Are Rodgers’ beliefs a locker-room distraction?
03:39
Florio: Rodgers has ‘got the hand’ with Steelers
05:05
Rodgers recalls studs Packers drafted in Rd. 2, 3
09:08
Rodgers open to retiring as member of Packers
04:44
What number would Rodgers wear with Steelers?
06:44
Rodgers drops massive hint he’ll play for Steelers
09:36
Rodgers not expected at Steelers OTAs
06:05
La Sasso steps up in Individual; watch out for ASU
08:11
La Sasso seemed unfazed during championship round
09:11
HLs: NCAA Men’s Individual National Championship
02:37
Best Bench Cam moments from the 2024-25 PL season
08:51
Veteran Morales uses golf to aid healing journey
10:35
Commissioner Kessler has ‘passion’ for golf, LPGA
07:49
Flekken’s best saves from 2024-25 Brentford season
08:55
Every Salah goal from Liverpool’s 2024-25 season
01:11
Top shots from 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue