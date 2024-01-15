Watch Now
Irving has been 'on fire' in fantasy
Kyrie Irving's recent stretch of excellent play makes him one of the best guards in fantasy basketball, something fantasy managers, and the Dallas Mavericks, are appreciating.
Robinson fantasy-relevant with Miami Heat
Duncan Robinson has stepped up as the Miami Heat have dealt with injuries, making him worth rostering in fantasy basketball.
Trade from ATL would impact Murray’s fantasy value
The Hawks may deal Dejounte Murray before the trade deadline, and Vaughn Dalzell explains what fantasy managers should be rooting for if Atlanta does so.
Johnson has emerged as a fantasy contributor
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson is one of the NBA's most improved players in the 2023-24 season, and his sharp increase in production makes him a solid piece in fantasy basketball.
McConnell worth rostering in fantasy
Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell has made the most of his opportunities in the absence of Tyrese Haliburton, making him a viable play in fantasy basketball.
Allen proving why he has top-50 fantasy value
Jarrett Allen's strong interior play and offensive efficiency is making him one of the top big men in fantasy basketball, showing why he has top-50 value in most formats.
Hold or sell Jazz’s Kessler in fantasy basketball?
Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus debate whether to hold or sell Walker Kessler in fantasy basketball as he comes off the bench for the Utah Jazz.
Time to sell high on Barrett in fantasy?
Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus discuss whether to buy, sell or hold Toronto Raptors' RJ Barrett in fantasy basketball after his trade from the New York Knicks.
Which Pacers step up in wake of Haliburton injury?
The Rotoworld Basketball Show highlight T.J. McConnell, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin and others who can provide fantasy value for the Pacers in the wake of Tyrese Haliburton's injury.
Grizzlies to pick up in fantasy with Morant out
After Ja Morant's injury, Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson discuss which Memphis Grizzlies to pick up in fantasy basketball, including Xavier Tillman and Vince Williams Jr..
Patrick not buying Green ‘talked out’ of retiring
Dan Patrick reacts to Draymond Green saying NBA commissioner Adam Silver talked him out of retirement and gives his take on the four-time champion's response to his suspension.
Banchero’s turnovers cap nine-cat fantasy value
Vaughn Dalzell thinks Paolo Banchero's turnovers make the difference between a top-50 and top-100 player between eight- and nine-category fantasy leagues.