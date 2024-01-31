 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity teams announce sponsors for 2024 season
Running: Chicago Marathon
An Olympic Marathon Trials that’s not as simple as 1-2-3
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner does it his way. He chose tennis over skiing and selected his new coaching team

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chelseaanalysis_240131.jpg
Chelsea lacked fight, passion against Liverpool
nbc_pl_pochettinointv_240131.jpg
Pochettino: Liverpool were ‘better than us’
nbc_pl_kloppintv_240131.jpg
Klopp: Bradley was ‘incredible’ against Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity teams announce sponsors for 2024 season
Running: Chicago Marathon
An Olympic Marathon Trials that’s not as simple as 1-2-3
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner does it his way. He chose tennis over skiing and selected his new coaching team

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chelseaanalysis_240131.jpg
Chelsea lacked fight, passion against Liverpool
nbc_pl_pochettinointv_240131.jpg
Pochettino: Liverpool were ‘better than us’
nbc_pl_kloppintv_240131.jpg
Klopp: Bradley was ‘incredible’ against Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Is Luka already in same atmosphere as MJ, Kobe?

January 31, 2024 02:18 PM
Dan Patrick sits down with analyst Jim Jackson to discuss if there is a scoring problem in the NBA, Jason Kidd's comments on Luka Doncic, why Joel Embiid is the most unstoppable NBA scorer, and more.
Up Next
nbc_roto_rbslakers_240131.jpg
2:33
Lakers roster can’t be saved with just firing Ham
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsknicks_240131.jpg
3:20
Hart, Achiuwa should be considered in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponlukadoncic_240131.jpg
15:10
NBA has a ‘scoring too much’ problem
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jamalcrawfordinterview_240130.jpg
12:51
Rivers ‘has to make situation work’ in Milwaukee
Now Playing
luka.jpg
1:01
Expect Doncic’s scoring surge to continue
Now Playing
nbc_nba_yahoo_cunninghamv2_240129.jpg
1:00
Pistons’ Cunningham must cut back on turnovers
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_murray_240129.jpg
1:07
Murray’s value could be boosted at Trade Deadline
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_lebronjames_240129.jpg
1:01
LeBron is giving Father Time a run for his money
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_draymondgreen_240129.jpg
1:01
Green producing after return to starting lineup
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_booker_240129.jpg
1:01
Booker living up to preseason fantasy billing
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_terryrozier_240124.jpg
3:06
Biggest winners of Rozier trade in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_russell_240124.jpg
4:02
‘All in’ on DLo in fantasy hoops amid hot stretch
Now Playing