Is Luka already in same atmosphere as MJ, Kobe?
Dan Patrick sits down with analyst Jim Jackson to discuss if there is a scoring problem in the NBA, Jason Kidd's comments on Luka Doncic, why Joel Embiid is the most unstoppable NBA scorer, and more.
Lakers roster can’t be saved with just firing Ham
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus discuss the Los Angeles Lakers roster, and why the team can't be saved with just firing head coach Darvin Ham.
Hart, Achiuwa should be considered in fantasy
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus discuss the New York Knicks' impressive winning streak and explain why Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa are among the underrated Knicks who should be considered in fantasy.
NBA has a ‘scoring too much’ problem
The Dan Patrick Show analyzes the recent trend of high-scoring individual performances in the NBA this season, and why the league has a scoring problem.
Rivers ‘has to make situation work’ in Milwaukee
Turner Sports NBA analyst and three-time Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the Milwaukee Bucks with Doc Rivers, high-scoring games around the association and more.
Expect Doncic’s scoring surge to continue
Take a look behind Luka Doncic's ridiculous scoring stretch with the Mavs and find out why his output should continue to carry fantasy hoops lineups.
Pistons’ Cunningham must cut back on turnovers
Vaughn Dalzell says third-year guard Cade Cunningham must limit his turnovers for his fantasy basketball value to increase and to help a Detroit Pistons team that can't afford to give away possessions.
Murray’s value could be boosted at Trade Deadline
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray has been a third-round player in 8-cat formats throughout the last two weeks but a possible Trade Deadline deal could boost his fantasy value down the stretch.
LeBron is giving Father Time a run for his money
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has shown no signs of slowing down in his 21st NBA season, including setting multiple records this year.
Green producing after return to starting lineup
Draymond Green has provided plenty of fantasy basketball value since his suspension and return to the Golden State Warriors' starting lineup, as Vaughn Dalzell explains.
Booker living up to preseason fantasy billing
Vaughn Dalzell highlights Devin Booker's recent hot streak, which included a 62-point outburst, and how the Phoenix Suns guard is living up to his preseason fantasy basketball hype.
Biggest winners of Rozier trade in fantasy
With Terry Rozier heading to Miami, the Rotoworld Basketball Show discuss the fantasy fallout from the Miami Heat acquiring Terry Rozier and the biggest beneficiaries in fantasy hoops from the trade.
‘All in’ on DLo in fantasy hoops amid hot stretch
The Rotoworld Basketball Show discusses D'Angelo Russell's hot stretch and why fantasy managers can expect him to continue to contribute despite trade deadline uncertainty, as well as Jabari Walker's outlook.