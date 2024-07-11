Boeheim: Hurley 'better suited' for college hoops

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Amundi Evian Championship - Round One
Tavatanakit, Lindblad and Dryburgh share lead at Amundi Evian Championship
Genesis Scottish Open - Day One
Putter change lifts Justin Thomas to first-round lead at Scottish Open
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/yaiubrcgdrpmro12b7f2
Cooper Flagg headlines look at five one-and-done NBA locks
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pst_spainengland_240711.jpg
Euro final will be a ‘legacy-defining’ match
nbc_golf_JTinterview_240711.jpg
Thomas ‘felt great’ in Round 1 of Scottish Open
nbc_pst_usmntheadcoach_240711.jpg
Who should be the USMNT’s next head coach?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Amundi Evian Championship - Round One
Tavatanakit, Lindblad and Dryburgh share lead at Amundi Evian Championship
Genesis Scottish Open - Day One
Putter change lifts Justin Thomas to first-round lead at Scottish Open
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/yaiubrcgdrpmro12b7f2
Cooper Flagg headlines look at five one-and-done NBA locks
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pst_spainengland_240711.jpg
Euro final will be a ‘legacy-defining’ match
nbc_golf_JTinterview_240711.jpg
Thomas ‘felt great’ in Round 1 of Scottish Open
nbc_pst_usmntheadcoach_240711.jpg
Who should be the USMNT’s next head coach?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Boeheim: Hurley 'better suited' for college hoops

July 11, 2024 12:56 PM
Legendary college hoops coach Jim Boeheim joins Dan Patrick to discuss Dan Hurley's return to UConn, explaining why he believes it was the right move to turn down the Lakers job.
Up Next
nbc_dps_gusjohnsoninterview_240710.jpg
17:41
Johnson: Flagg is going to be ‘special’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_warriorsdynasty_240708.jpg
4:52
Warriors nailing draft picks jumpstarted dynasty
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbbrookies_240703.jpg
3:12
NBA rookies fantasy managers should draft
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbbknicks_240703.jpg
4:51
Dalzell: Knicks are second best in the East
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbbklaymavs_240703.jpg
3:08
How much does Thompson move the needle with Mavs?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbbpgsixers_240703.jpg
3:13
Fantasy impact of George heading to Philly
Now Playing
Stephon_Castle.jpg
12:44
Katz: Castle can be ‘highest value’ NBA draft pick
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jensenintv_240627.jpg
6:46
How European pipeline to NBA developed over time
Now Playing
nbc_dps_nbadraftreax_240627.jpg
7:31
Analyzing 2024 NBA Draft’s ‘French invasion’
Now Playing
Sean-Marks-MPX.jpg
3:50
Bridges’ impact on Knicks, Nets’ NBA draft plans
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mikalknicks_240626.jpg
3:24
Bridges will have instant ‘chemistry’ with Knicks
Now Playing
nbc_dps_khobipriceinterview_240625.jpg
6:32
Price: Redick won the press conference
Now Playing