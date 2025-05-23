Brunson, Nesmith worth betting looks in Game 2

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jørgen Graabak joins list of Norway winter sports stars to retire year before Milan Cortina Olympics
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Motocross at Fox Raceway in Pala 2025, Round 1: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
How to watch New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever: TV/stream info, preview, tip off time as Caitlin Clark faces champs
Aidan Berg
,
Aidan Berg
,
Top Clips
Will NFL players want to play LA28 flag football?
Ever Wonder: Who is the greatest PL player ever?
Target Nottingham Forest to Draw No Bet v. Chelsea
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jørgen Graabak joins list of Norway winter sports stars to retire year before Milan Cortina Olympics
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Motocross at Fox Raceway in Pala 2025, Round 1: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
How to watch New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever: TV/stream info, preview, tip off time as Caitlin Clark faces champs
Aidan Berg
,
Aidan Berg
,
Top Clips
Will NFL players want to play LA28 flag football?
Ever Wonder: Who is the greatest PL player ever?
Target Nottingham Forest to Draw No Bet v. Chelsea
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Brunson, Nesmith worth betting looks in Game 2
May 23, 2025 11:59 AM
Vaughn Dalzell and Brad Thomas give their favorite player props for Game 2 of the Knicks vs. Pacers NBA Playoffs series, with Jalen Brunson and Aaron Nesmith offering some intrigue.
Related Videos
02:04
Expect short Thunder-Timberwolves series
02:01
Bet Pacers and the over in Game 2 vs. Knicks
01:37
Caruso, Edwards lead Game 2 best bets
01:52
Target Gobert for most rebounds in OKC-MIN series
01:36
Target Brunson, Towns props in Game 1 vs. Pacers
02:05
Thunder -7.5 ‘a decent bet’ in WCF Game 2
01:17
Focus on Caruso, Holmgren props in Game 1 vs. MIN
02:01
Target Pacers to cover +4.5 in Game 1 vs. Knicks
02:17
Who can challenge SGA in Finals MVP market?
01:14
Wait until after Game 1 to bet most points in WCF
01:18
Brunson, Nesmith lead NYK-IND 3-pointers made bets
02:02
Thunder should ‘restore order’ vs. Timberwolves
02:19
Handicapping ‘coin flip’ Knicks vs. Pacers series
02:09
Ride with Thunder over Nuggets in Game 7
02:03
Knicks may be tight back at The Garden for Game 6
01:31
Take the under in Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 6
01:45
Thunder should be bigger favorites to win Finals
01:40
Target Gilgeous-Alexander, Porter Jr. Game 5 props
01:34
Pacers pair leads IND-CLE Game 5 player props
02:22
Celtics are Game 5 favorites despite Tatum injury
02:50
NBA draft intrigue starts with Spurs, 76ers
01:45
Warriors won’t ‘let go of the rope’ in Game 5
01:47
Point totals take spotlight in MIN-GSW Game 4
01:36
Eye Bridges, Robinson player props in Game 4
02:20
Thunder -9.5 is reasonable expectation in Game 5
02:08
Bet on Cavaliers in Game 5 despite 3-1 deficit
01:44
Cavs +375 ‘is appealing’ Eastern champion bet
01:46
Bet against Warriors sans Curry in G3 vs. Wolves
01:36
Take the points with red-hot Knicks in Game 3
01:41
Bet Holmgren Over points now ‘playing more free’
Latest Clips
08:38
Will NFL players want to play LA28 flag football?
03:08
Ever Wonder: Who is the greatest PL player ever?
01:22
Target Nottingham Forest to Draw No Bet v. Chelsea
01:10
Bettors getting ‘generous’ line for Liberty
02:11
Bet against Djokovic, Zverev in French Open Q2
01:25
Analyzing the French Open men’s draw
14:19
Highlights: South African Safari Rally - Stage 3
05:21
PFT Draft: Best all-time NFL teams
04:48
Barkley feels 2024 Eagles are top-five all time
05:22
College Sports Commission reportedly on hold
08:11
When does train leave station for PIT, Rodgers?
05:51
Titans sign Ward to rookie deal
14:46
NFL could more than double international games
07:14
Ranking injury returns: Hutchinson, Dak, McCaffrey
06:29
Hutchinson to push for ‘greater heights’ in return
08:13
Will Lions capitalize on Hutchinson’s DET roots?
09:46
How Hutchinson’s injury could affect next contract
09:42
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
05:15
Harry Gant’s best moments in NASCAR career
06:32
Highlights: Scheffler back in action at Colonial
04:56
Highlights: Spieth flashes in Rd. 1 at Colonial
08:14
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Round 1
01:13
Williams ‘made presence felt’ at Patriots OTAs
01:27
Achane reportedly to get ‘more work’ this season
10:05
Kessler looking to take LPGA to ‘higher heights’
05:33
Can anyone stop Jett Lawrence at Fox Raceway?
02:53
Sexton a ‘sneaky’ bet with value to win MX title
16:23
Pro Motocross getting a re-injection of star power
05:41
Prado’s return adds intrigue to Motocross season
01:33
Williams has ‘taken off’ for Guardians
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue