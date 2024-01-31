 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Running: Chicago Marathon
An Olympic Marathon Trials that’s not as simple as 1-2-3
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner does it his way. He chose tennis over skiing and selected his new coaching team
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee, Virginia AGs suing NCAA over NIL-related recruiting rules with Vols under investigation

Top Clips

nbc_pl_burgoalaldakhil_240131.jpg
Al-Dakhil scores consolation goal for v. Man City
nbc_pl_goalliv3che0_240131.jpg
Szoboszlai makes it 3-0 for Liverpool v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_bregoal2_240131.jpg
Toney capitalizes on Spurs error to give Bees hope

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Running: Chicago Marathon
An Olympic Marathon Trials that’s not as simple as 1-2-3
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner does it his way. He chose tennis over skiing and selected his new coaching team
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee, Virginia AGs suing NCAA over NIL-related recruiting rules with Vols under investigation

Top Clips

nbc_pl_burgoalaldakhil_240131.jpg
Al-Dakhil scores consolation goal for v. Man City
nbc_pl_goalliv3che0_240131.jpg
Szoboszlai makes it 3-0 for Liverpool v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_bregoal2_240131.jpg
Toney capitalizes on Spurs error to give Bees hope

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lakers roster can't be saved with just firing Ham

January 31, 2024 03:55 PM
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus discuss the Los Angeles Lakers roster, and why the team can't be saved with just firing head coach Darvin Ham.
Up Next
nbc_roto_rbsknicks_240131.jpg
3:20
Hart, Achiuwa should be considered in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponlukadoncic_240131.jpg
15:10
NBA has a ‘scoring too much’ problem
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jamalcrawfordinterview_240130.jpg
12:51
Rivers ‘has to make situation work’ in Milwaukee
Now Playing
luka.jpg
1:01
Expect Doncic’s scoring surge to continue
Now Playing
nbc_nba_yahoo_cunninghamv2_240129.jpg
1:00
Pistons’ Cunningham must cut back on turnovers
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_murray_240129.jpg
1:07
Murray’s value could be boosted at Trade Deadline
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_lebronjames_240129.jpg
1:01
LeBron is giving Father Time a run for his money
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_draymondgreen_240129.jpg
1:01
Green producing after return to starting lineup
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_booker_240129.jpg
1:01
Booker living up to preseason fantasy billing
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_terryrozier_240124.jpg
3:06
Biggest winners of Rozier trade in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_russell_240124.jpg
4:02
‘All in’ on DLo in fantasy hoops amid hot stretch
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_bucks_240124.jpg
4:50
Bucks’ future still uncertain despite Rivers hire
Now Playing