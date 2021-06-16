 Skip navigation
Watch Now
Leonard out for Game 5, potentially longer
June 16, 2021 09:58 AM
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will miss Game 5 against the Jazz with a knee injury and his status for the rest of the series remains up-in-the-air.
