Lakers' 'high-end talent' warrants a look in West

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: National Bank Open
Vasek Pospisil retiring from tennis after a career that included a Wimbledon doubles title
MLB: New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves
Giants at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 21
MLB: All Star-American League at National League
Detroit’s Tarik Skubal making a bid for a Cy Young repeat. He’d be the first in AL to do that since 2000

Top Clips

nbc_bte_tourdefrance_250721.jpg
How likely is Pogačar to sweep at Tour de France?
nbc_bte_feverliberty_250721.jpg
Why under is ‘best angle’ in Liberty-Fever matchup
nbc_roto_oroy_250721.jpg
Why Jeanty is the right pick for NFL’s OROY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: National Bank Open
Vasek Pospisil retiring from tennis after a career that included a Wimbledon doubles title
MLB: New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves
Giants at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 21
MLB: All Star-American League at National League
Detroit’s Tarik Skubal making a bid for a Cy Young repeat. He’d be the first in AL to do that since 2000

Top Clips

nbc_bte_tourdefrance_250721.jpg
How likely is Pogačar to sweep at Tour de France?
nbc_bte_feverliberty_250721.jpg
Why under is ‘best angle’ in Liberty-Fever matchup
nbc_roto_oroy_250721.jpg
Why Jeanty is the right pick for NFL’s OROY

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lakers' 'high-end talent' warrants a look in West

July 21, 2025 10:59 AM
Jay Croucher dives into Lakers futures after the acquisition of Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton, sharing why the team's "high-end talent" warrants upside as a longshot to win the West.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_spursfuture_250718.jpg
01:48
Bet young Spurs team to go under 43.5 wins
dametime.jpg
01:46
Bet under on Trail Blazers’ win total in 2025-26
nbc_bte_sixthman_250717.jpg
02:26
Top candidates for NBA Sixth Man of the Year award
nbc_roto_bulls_250711.jpg
01:48
Bet Bulls over 32.5 wins in 2025-26 season
nbc_roto_nbamvp_v2_250711.jpg
02:31
Why Jokic is an early favorite over SGA for MVP
nbc_roto_nbamip_250711.jpg
03:11
Who is the bet to win NBA Most Improved Player?
nbc_bte_sunsfutures_250710.jpg
02:12
Projecting Suns’ Win Total amid offseason changes
nbc_roto_clippers_250709.jpg
02:03
Clippers are a ‘tempting’ bet to win division
nbc_roto_magicfutures_250708.jpg
01:36
Magic’s bolstered roster could clear 51.5 wins
nbc_roto_lakers_250707.jpg
01:52
Avoid Lakers’ playoff odds for 2025-26 NBA season
nbc_roto_nbachampionv2_250707.jpg
02:07
‘Run it back with Thunder’ in NBA champion futures
nbc_roto_knicksfutures_250707.jpg
02:29
With Brown, Knicks still a bad bet to win East?
nbc_roto_freeagencywinners_250702.jpg
02:06
Nuggets make ‘mind-blowing’ moves in free agency
nbc_roto_cooperppg_250627.jpg
02:22
Betting Under on Flagg’s PPG is ‘only way to look’
grizzlies_bets.jpg
02:26
Back promising Grizzlies to win Southwest at +2000
nbc_bte_nbarookieofyear_250626.jpg
02:48
Flagg’s ROTY price ‘crazy’ vs. Wembanyama in 2023
vj_mpx_copy.jpg
01:51
76ers’ odds after adding Edgecombe in NBA draft
nbc_nba_winner_loser_250625v3.jpg
02:57
Winners, losers of 2025 NBA Draft first round
nbc_nba_cooperflagg_250525v2.jpg
02:30
Mavericks draft ‘special player’ in Duke’s Flagg
nbc_bte_nbaeasternconfchampion_250625.jpg
02:36
NBA Eastern Conference title futures: Pacers, Cavs
nbc_bte_acebaileymarket_250625.jpg
01:41
Why Bailey landing with BKN makes ‘a ton of sense’
nbc_roto_nbadrafttopfourexactav2_250624.jpg
01:36
How to bet on NBA draft top-four exacta markets
GettyImages-2215686106_copy.jpg
01:48
Will Essengue go in the top 10 of the NBA draft?
nbc_roto_essenguequeen_250624.jpg
01:23
Essengue has edge to be drafted over Queen
newell.jpg
01:13
Take Newell to be drafted over Sorber
nbc_roto_nbadraft6pickv2_250623.jpg
02:01
Bailey a ‘very fair play’ to be drafted No. 6
nbc_roto_nba26winnersv2_250623.jpg
02:03
Rockets +800 to win 2026 title after Durant trade
nbc_roto_fears_250623.jpg
01:35
Why Fears will ‘climb boards’ ahead of NBA draft
nbc_bte_derikqueendraftposition_250623.jpg
01:39
Target Queen to be picked before 11.5 in NBA draft
nbc_bte_202526nbafinalsfavorites_250623.jpg
01:54
Bet on Thunder, Nuggets to win ’25-26 NBA Finals

Latest Clips

nbc_bte_tourdefrance_250721.jpg
01:38
How likely is Pogačar to sweep at Tour de France?
nbc_bte_feverliberty_250721.jpg
01:46
Why under is ‘best angle’ in Liberty-Fever matchup
nbc_roto_oroy_250721.jpg
01:41
Why Jeanty is the right pick for NFL’s OROY
oly_wpw_worlds_usagre_250721.jpg
11:09
U.S. women’s water polo falls to Greece in semis
nbc_roto_titansfutures_250721.jpg
01:59
How to ride Titans’ upside in futures market
nbc_golf_barracudafinalrd_250720.jpg
11:28
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_schefflercareermajors_250720.jpg
06:50
How many majors will Scheffler win in his career?
nbc_cyc_btpseg3_250720.jpg
04:48
Simmons, Americans excelling during Tour de France
nbc_nas_whatdriversaidv2_250720.jpg
04:16
Cup drivers recap Dover race won by Hamlin
nascarthumbnailcars.jpg
14:38
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover
rory_site.jpg
05:07
Rory: Got all I wanted this week except claret jug
rahm_site.jpg
03:19
Pros: Scheffler ‘doing what everybody wants to do’
nbc_golf_jeep16x9_250720.jpg
01:30
Top shots at No. 13, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 4
newthumba.jpg
04:33
Wilson, Ogwumike discuss WNBA CBA negotiations
nbc_golf_scheffleronset_250720.jpg
07:45
Scheffler joins Live From: The keys to major No. 4
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250720.jpg
06:07
Wagner outdoes the Open champion from 8th bunker
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_250720.jpg
20:34
Scottie: Open win special, but Tiger comps ‘silly’
nbc_rtf_full_alabamaseason_250720.jpg
05:19
Where does Alabama stand in a post Saban world?
nbc_golf_theopenrd4late_250720.jpg
19:57
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Late Final Round
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250720.jpg
05:54
Scheffler lifts Claret Jug, Bennett takes a tumble
nbc_golf_scottiewinningmoment_250720.jpg
04:23
Scheffler seals The Open, fourth major victory
nbc_cyc_tdfst15_250720.jpg
33:04
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 15
nbc_cyc_tdfwinnerintv_250720.jpg
01:49
Wellens describes ‘very special’ Stage 15 win
nbc_golf_dechambeau18_250720.jpg
41
Bryson birdies 18, caps Open with low-tying 64
nbc_cyc_tdfst15finish_250720.jpg
06:05
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 15 finish
nbc_golf_dechambeauintv_250720.jpg
01:20
DeChambeau: Open turnaround inspired by my family
nbc_golf_theopenearlyfinalrdhl_250720.jpg
08:23
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early Final Round
oly_wpm_worlds_usasrb_250720.jpg
10:01
HLs: U.S. men’s water polo falls to Serbia
nbc_golf_theopenloweryintvv2_250720.jpg
04:04
Lowry reflects on emotional 2025 Open Championship
nbc_golf_lowerybirdie6_250720.jpg
01:10
Lowry delivers on epic 183-yard birdie on No. 4