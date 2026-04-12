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NASCAR: Food City 500
Ty Gibbs earns first NASCAR Cup victory at Bristol, beating Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney
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Ovechkin, Capitals keep postseason hopes alive with 3-0 victory over Penguins

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Sabathia: Sale is the ‘modern day Randy Johnson’
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West Ham’s Bowen ‘is a manager’s dream’

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'It's Time' - NBA Playoffs return to NBC Sports

April 12, 2026 07:10 PM
Ludacris sets the tone for the NBA Playoffs' return to NBC and debut on Peacock beginning Sunday, April 19.

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