Maxey is a top-20 fantasy option moving forward
The Rotoworld Basketball Show crew examines Tyrese Maxey's emergence as one of the 'best guards in the Eastern Conference' and why he can be a top-20 option the rest of the way.
How to handle LaVine in fantasy amid trade rumors
The Rotoworld Basketball Crew identifies the best and worst fantasy landing spots for Bulls' Zach LaVine if he's traded, including the 76ers, Lakers, Heat and more.
Patrick: Draymond Green is always the victim
The Dan Patrick Show recaps Draymond Green's chokehold on Utah's Rudy Gobert during the Warriors-Timberwolves skirmish in the first quarter of Tuesday's game.
Who had bigger cultural impact: Iverson or Jordan?
The Dan Patrick Show discusses which iconic NBA player has created a greater cultural impact on the league: Allen Iverson or Michael Jordan?
‘Go get’ Grizzlies’ Biyombo in fantasy basketball
Bismack Biyombo has been a rare bright spot for the lowly Memphis Grizzlies this year, making him a valuable fantasy basketball roster add, says Vaughn Dalzell.
Edwards an established NBA and fantasy star
Vaughn Dalzell is in awe of Anthony Edwards, who's continuing to establish himself as a star in the NBA -- and an extremely valuable fantasy basketball star as well.
Reddish’s fantasy stock rising with Lakers
Vaughn Dalzell shines a light on Cam Reddish's notable improvement with the Los Angeles Lakers this year, making him worth a look for a fantasy basketball roster spot.
Mays is a strong waiver wire pickup in fantasy
Skylar Mays will continue to be picked up on fantasy waiver wires as he puts up solid numbers in the absence of the Trail Blazers' starting backcourt.
Claxton’s positives outweigh negatives in fantasy
Nic Claxton made a big impact in his return for the Brooklyn Nets, giving fantasy managers hope that he can provide solid value moving forward.
Why Maxey is extremely valuable in fantasy
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is no longer sharing a backcourt with James Harden, which has seemingly played a factor in his increased fantasy production thus far.
Breen: It’s ‘okay’ Wembanyama underwhelmed at MSG
Dan Patrick chats with veteran NBA play-by-play commentator Mike Breen about Victor Wembanyama's first game at Madison Square Garden, Chet Holmgren's outlook, the NBA in-season tournament and more.
Blazers’ Henderson faces uphill climb in ROY race
The Rotoworld Basketball Show crew looks at Scoot Henderson's rookie year so far and explain why he faces stiff competition in this year's NBA Rookie of the Year race.