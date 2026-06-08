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Phillies vs. Blue Jays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 8
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‘What’s the point?': Brendan Sorsby’s eligibility gambles with college football’s future
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MLB Power Rankings: Cardinals have staying power, Padres fading fast
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Knicks are ‘easy’ to root for in NBA Finals
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Spurs squandered home games to open NBA Finals
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Is Sutton still Broncos’ WR1 with Waddle in mix?

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Bridges has been red hot shooting for the Knicks

June 8, 2026 06:45 PM
Kenny Beecham shares his picks for Game 3 of the NBA Finals with Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, Victor Wembanyama and Dylan Harper.

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