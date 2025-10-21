Bucks are in the mix to win the wide-open East

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 World Gymnastics Championships Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
U.S. women’s gymnasts all advance to World Championships finals
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Fantasy Football Week 8 Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Top Clips
Inside Greenlaw’s suspension for postgame actions
Graham reportedly coming out of retirement for PHI
Vikings get creative to defend Eagles’ tush push
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 World Gymnastics Championships Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
U.S. women’s gymnasts all advance to World Championships finals
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Fantasy Football Week 8 Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Top Clips
Inside Greenlaw’s suspension for postgame actions
Graham reportedly coming out of retirement for PHI
Vikings get creative to defend Eagles’ tush push
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Programming Alert:
NBA returns to NBC, debuts on Peacock tonight with Thunder vs. Rockets and Warriors vs. Lakers
Close
Watch Now
Bucks are in the mix to win the wide-open East
October 21, 2025 06:36 AM
Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi think the Milwaukee Bucks are quiet contenders for the Eastern Conference crown in the 2025-26 NBA season.
Related Videos
07:11
Rockets’ ‘big ball’ lineup is new evolution of NBA
09:42
Rivers: Westbrook ‘deserves to be in the NBA’
08:27
Do rings define greatness for Jokic and Giannis?
01:28
Portland signs Camara, Sharpe to four-year deals
01:17
Embiid looks ready to start NBA season
01:09
Durant agrees to two-year, $90 million extension
04:41
Analyzing ‘charm’ of Jazz, Hornets ahead of season
05:44
Buzelis, Risacher have All-Star potential
07:18
Double-big lineups are ‘all the rage’ in NBA
04:47
Giannis, Jokic top Beecham’s season pick set
09:45
Robinson’s health key for Knicks’ front court
08:46
Why Clippers could be a ‘regular-season machine’
02:11
Bet on over when Reaves, Lakers host Warriors
02:06
HOU could ‘outright upset’ OKC in season opener
01:22
Rockets’ patience ‘pays off’ with Durant extension
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Kings vs. Lakers
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Clippers vs. Warriors
02:02
NBA Preseason Highlights: Grizzlies vs. Heat
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pacers vs. Spurs
02:05
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Thunder
01:53
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hornets vs. Knicks
02:01
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nets vs. Raptors
01:57
NBA Preseason Highlights: Timberwolves vs. 76ers
01:36
Analyzing win totals in Southeast Division
01:46
Analyzing win totals in Southwest Division
02:02
Analyzing win totals in Northwest Division
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Trail Blazers vs. Jazz
01:43
Edwards racks up 25 points, 5 assists vs. Bulls
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Timberwolves vs. Bulls
02:07
NBA Preseason Highlights: Rockets vs. Hawks
Latest Clips
08:10
Inside Greenlaw’s suspension for postgame actions
01:39
Graham reportedly coming out of retirement for PHI
01:31
Vikings get creative to defend Eagles’ tush push
06:15
PFT Draft: NFL players who could’ve thrived in NBA
06:50
McDaniel regime in Miami reaching its lowest point
05:03
Texans have tough turnaround entering Week 8
03:43
Stroud paused after hitting his head on the ground
11:35
Analyzing final minutes of Texans-Seahawks
08:47
St. Brown’s intensity, tenacity sparks the Lions
04:45
Al-Shaair likely to earn fine for hit on Darnold
06:43
Why Montgomery should be more like Gibbs’ sidekick
09:39
Seahawks had hard time closing the door on Texans
04:50
Evans’ future unclear after Week 7 injuries
04:12
Lions’ defense never let Bucs get comfortable
30
Cup playoffs Round of 8 concludes at Martinsville
01:37
Smith, Eagles passing attack are rebounding
01:31
Daniels ‘on the wrong side of questionable’ Week 8
01:28
Nix rushing needs to continue for QB1 status
02:31
PL Update: Brentford cruise past joyless West Ham
06:34
Stafford, Adams thrive, Jeanty struggles in Week 7
13:01
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 8
10:35
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Brentford Matchweek 8
04:19
Bowen, Nuno disappointed in West Ham’s performance
01:34
Can Taylor keep up spectacular pace of production?
03:06
West Ham hit ‘rock bottom’ after loss to Brentford
01:25
Jensen doubles Brentford’s lead against West Ham
02:10
Yesavage dominating in MLB playoffs for Blue Jays
02:12
Ohtani Game 4 ‘best individual performance’ ever?
01:27
Thiago gives Brentford 1-0 lead against West Ham
08:27
Analyzing Ange’s ‘pretty shocking’ sacking
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue