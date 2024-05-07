 Skip navigation
Top News

2023 World Wrestling Championships
David Taylor, Olympic wrestling gold medalist, becomes Oklahoma State head coach
Track &amp; Field: USATF Championships
Christian Taylor takes his last triple jumps with eyes on final Olympics in Paris
2023 World Amateur Team Championships - Eisenhower Trophy
Vandy’s Gordon Sargent among Ben Hogan Award finalists

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_roundtablept1v2_240507.jpg
Roundtable: Wells Fargo Champ, PGA Tour exemptions
nbc_nas_kansasintlcalls_240507.jpg
Best international calls of Cup finish at Kansas
nbc_golf_gt_shawintv_240507.jpg
15-year-old Shaw to make LPGA Tour debut

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Edwards at tip of NBA’s ‘youth movement’

May 7, 2024 02:03 PM
The Dan Patrick Show explains why the NBA’s youth movement is here, with young stars like Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leaving big impressions in the playoffs.
nbc_dps_brianwindhorstint_240507.jpg
16:08
Windhorst: Murray’s behavior vs. MIN ‘inexcusable’
nbc_dps_edwardsjordan_240507.jpg
2:42
Edwards raising expectations for Timberwolves
nbc_dps_knicksbrunson_240507.jpg
5:28
Brunson proving he’s a No. 1 option for Knicks
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_240506.jpg
18:08
Miller sees ‘some correlation’ between Edwards, MJ
nbc_bet_lunchmoney_240506.jpg
1:40
Lunch Money: The Met Bet Gala Edition
nbc_dps_clippersdiscussion_240506.jpg
5:05
Do Clippers get a hall pass for underachieving?
nbc_dps_knickspacersadvancerecap_240503.jpg
6:53
Recapping Pacers, Knicks’ Round 1 triumphs
nbc_dps_carlisleconvo_240503.jpg
17:19
Carlisle: There is nothing like the NBA playoffs
Lebron.jpg
19:22
‘Tough decisions’ ahead for Lakers, Warriors, Suns
nbc_dps_dponkawhileonard_240502.jpg
6:42
What should Clippers expect from injured Leonard?
nbc_dps_mcmenaminnba_240502.jpg
14:40
Clippers, Lakers at turning point after playoffs
nbc_dps_maddogsegment_240502.jpg
11:58
Inside growing rivalry between Maxey and Brunson
