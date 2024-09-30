Watch Now
Timberwolves being 'cheap' in handling of Towns
Dan Le Batard, Stugotz and the Shipping Container analyze how the Minnesota Timberwolves' wanting to trade Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo is a short-sighted move.
Up Next
Poole incident was angriest Kerr has been at Green
Poole incident was angriest Kerr has been at Green
Steve Kerr talks with Dan Le Batard about speaking at the Democratic National Convention, Kevin Durant's time with the Warriors, Phil Jackson's impact on him and more.
Titus: NBA Summer league ‘ended the right way’
Titus: NBA Summer league 'ended the right way'
The Rotoworld Basketball Show discusses the NBA Summer League Championship Game between the Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies and why the Elam Ending is the best way to finish Summer League games.
Kobe’s locker up for auction for over $1 million
Kobe's locker up for auction for over $1 million
The Dan Patrick crew discusses the auction for Kobe Bryant's old locker, noting the current estimated price is over $1 million.
Nuggets could be a ‘career cleanup’ for Westbrook
Nuggets could be a ‘career cleanup’ for Westbrook
After the Clippers trade Russell Westbrook to Utah, where he is expected to sign with the Nuggets later, the Dan Patrick Show looks back on the former MVP’s career and how the move to Denver could play out.
Hurley reveals why he turned down Lakers job
Hurley reveals why he turned down Lakers job
UConn men's basketball head coach Dan Hurley joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss why he turned down the Los Angeles Lakers job, possibility of coaching in the NBA in the future and more.
Knicks, Brunson building ‘special’ team after deal
Knicks, Brunson building 'special' team after deal
Dan Patrick & Co. assess the pros and cons of Jalen Brunson taking less money in his new contract with the Knicks, examining how the move fits into New York's present and future.
Boeheim discusses Team USA, Cooper Flagg
Boeheim discusses Team USA, Cooper Flagg
Jim Boeheim and Dan Patrick chat about the U.S. men's basketball team ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Cooper Flagg's upside, the best NBA coaches ever and more.
Boeheim: Hurley ‘better suited’ for college hoops
Boeheim: Hurley 'better suited' for college hoops
Legendary college hoops coach Jim Boeheim joins Dan Patrick to discuss Dan Hurley's return to UConn, explaining why he believes it was the right move to turn down the Lakers job.
Johnson: Flagg is going to be ‘special’
Johnson: Flagg is going to be 'special'
Gus Johnson joins Dan Patrick to discuss Cooper Flagg's performance at Team USA scrimmages, the Unites States' chances against France and the upcoming college football season after conference realignment.
Warriors nailing draft picks jumpstarted dynasty
Warriors nailing draft picks jumpstarted dynasty
Dan Patrick looks back on the Golden State Warriors dynastic run that brought four championships to the franchise across eight seasons, and explains how the front office's draft selections were the key to their success.
NBA rookies fantasy managers should draft
NBA rookies fantasy managers should draft
Vaughn Dalzell, Raphielle Johnson and Dan Titus look at a few NBA rookies who could have an immediate impact for fantasy managers this year.