 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Tyler Skaggs Memorial
Ex-wife of Angels employee says she saw players party with pills during trial over pitcher’s death
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500
A look at who is racing for a NASCAR championship in Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Phoenix
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd4_251026.jpg
After Bank of Utah, where things stand in FedExCup Fall points
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_bknvshou_251027.jpg
Highlights: Rockets destroy Nets, earn first win
julius_randle.jpg
Randle jams it in after Timberwolves run the floor
mitchell_recap.jpg
Cavaliers dominate Pistons ‘from start to finish’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Tyler Skaggs Memorial
Ex-wife of Angels employee says she saw players party with pills during trial over pitcher’s death
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500
A look at who is racing for a NASCAR championship in Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Phoenix
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd4_251026.jpg
After Bank of Utah, where things stand in FedExCup Fall points
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_bknvshou_251027.jpg
Highlights: Rockets destroy Nets, earn first win
julius_randle.jpg
Randle jams it in after Timberwolves run the floor
mitchell_recap.jpg
Cavaliers dominate Pistons ‘from start to finish’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 76ers continue winning streak vs. ORL

October 27, 2025 10:00 PM
Tyrese Maxey puts in his second 40-point effort in three games, scoring 43 to help Philadelphia stay undefeated to open the season.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_bknvshou_251027.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Rockets destroy Nets, earn first win
julius_randle.jpg
22
Randle jams it in after Timberwolves run the floor
mitchell_recap.jpg
50
Cavaliers dominate Pistons ‘from start to finish’
nbc_nba_pg_cledet_allenintv_251027.jpg
24
Allen: Win over Pistons shows ‘how deep’ Cavs are
nbc_nba_pg_denmin_jokicpregame_251027.jpg
02:41
Jokic’s patience, trust in teammates is ‘special’
nbc_nba_mannixanthonyedwardshit_251027.jpg
01:37
Edwards injury is a ‘body blow’ for Minnesota
nbc_nba_offguardreaves_v2_251027.jpg
16:35
Rivers: Lakers should keep Reaves, trade LeBron
nbc_nba_pg_cledet_mitchellshamgod_251027.jpg
09
Mitchell hits the Shammgod crossover in style
nbc_nba_pg_cledet_cadeblock_251027.jpg
36
Cunningham erases Proctor at the rim
nbc_nba_pg_bickerstaff_251027.jpg
01:18
Bickerstaff has brought ‘a new energy’ to Pistons
nbc_nba_pg_cledet_allenand1_251027.jpg
33
Hunter knocks it free as Allen gets chance for 3
nbc_nba_offguardct_251027.jpg
09:52
Nets’ Thomas value is hard to assess
nbc_nba_offguardflagg_251027.jpg
08:10
Is Flagg starting at point guard a mistake?
nbc_nba_offguardharper_251027.jpg
08:21
Spurs rookie Harper making an impact off the bench
nbc_nba_pg_liffman_251027.jpg
04:34
What’s next for MIA, POR amid investigations?
nbc_roto_edwards_251027.jpg
01:06
Significance of Edwards’ hamstring injury
nbc_roto_george_251027.jpg
01:40
Samulski: George is in for a second-year breakout
nbc_roto_doncic_251027.jpg
01:36
Reaves will ‘carry the load’ with Dončić out
USATSI_27426267.jpg
02:02
Mannix: Wembanyama is a ‘vocal leader’ for Spurs
nbc_nba_week2prvw_251027.jpg
05:01
Previewing top NBA Week 2 matchups
nbc_nba_askkb_251027.jpg
09:49
How can the Magic have a successful season?
nbc_nba_rookiecheckin_251027.jpg
09:50
Rookie check in: Harper, Flagg, Knueppel and more
nbc_nba_kennyspick_251027.jpg
04:59
Mobley could maximize rebounds vs. Pistons
nbc_nba_dallasmavericks_251027.jpg
09:53
Lack of point guard play impacting Mavericks
nbc_nba_goldenstatewarriors_251027.jpg
08:57
Warriors’ Kuminga’s performance is ‘earning trust’
nbc_bte_nuggetstimberwolves_251027.jpg
02:29
Edwards injury ‘problematic’ for ‘Wolves vs. DEN
nbc_bte_cavspistons_251027.jpg
02:17
Pistons still have ‘a lot of cracks’ facing Cavs
nbc_nba_lakersvskingshl_251026.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Reaves drops 51 points in Lakers win
nbc_nba_porvslac_251026.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Leonard guides LAC to win vs. Portland
nbc_nba_torvsdal_251026.jpg
01:59
Highlights Mavs ride strong 3rd quarter to victory

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_eastlakechamprnd1v2_251027.jpg
08:51
Highlights: 2025 East Lake Cup, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_tsengwinreax_251027.jpg
04:45
Tseng wins Wistron Ladies Open putting left-handed
nbc_golf_gc_brentleyeastlakereport_251027.jpg
04:29
Teams, players, stories to watch at East Lake Cup
nbc_roto_love_251027.jpg
01:36
Don’t get ‘too excited’ about Love’s Week 8 output
nbc_roto_cook_251027.jpg
01:41
Bills star RB Cook has been ‘extremely efficient’
nbc_roto_hall_251027.jpg
01:43
Hall may have had his best game of the year v. CIN
nbc_roto_skattebo_251027.jpg
01:14
How Skattebo’s injury impacts Giants’ backfield
nbc_golf_sales_penskebutah_251027.jpg
01:54
Michael Brennan shines in Bank of Utah victory
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablept3_251027.jpg
04:13
Should U.S. bring back Bradley for next Ryder Cup?
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablept2_251027.jpg
03:36
Will NBA gambling scandal impact sport of golf?
nbc_dls_collegecoachesfired_251027.jpg
14:33
Impacts of Kelly firing on CFB coaching carousel
nbc_dps_dponjonathantaylor_251027.jpg
04:00
Patrick makes case for Taylor as NFL MVP
nbc_ffhh_tuckerkraftv2_251027.jpg
02:10
Kraft the number one TE in fantasy football
nbc_ffhh_camskattebov2_251027.jpg
02:13
Implications of ‘brutal’ Skattebo injury for NYG
nbc_dps_billcowherinterview_251027.jpg
14:25
Cowher explains where the Steelers are going wrong
nbc_ffhh_henrylamarreturn_251027.jpg
03:23
Henry stock rising for BAL with favorable schedule
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251027.jpg
01:15
Best bets for Commanders vs. Chiefs Monday Night
nbc_ffhh_calebqb_251027.jpg
04:41
Williams still not clicking in Bears offense
nbc_ffhh_texanspassgame_251027.jpg
01:59
Stroud quietly producing in Texans offense
nbc_dps_andystaplesinterview_251027.jpg
12:37
Staples: Kelly didn’t understand the job he took
nbc_dps_briankellyfired_251027.jpg
04:09
Patrick: Kelly ‘was never a good fit’ at LSU
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_251027.jpg
02:20
Falcons’ Robinson among Week 8 Sunday Scaries
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_251027.jpg
09:24
Colts’ Taylor, Pittman among weekend warriors
rj_harvey.jpg
04:07
Harvey performance ‘not sustainable’ for Broncos
nbc_ffhh_chasebrown_251027.jpg
01:29
Bengals’ Brown a ‘mid to low RB2' rest of season
nbc_ffhh_breecehall_251027.jpg
05:10
Takeaways from Jets’ offense explosion vs. Bengals
nbc_bte_jagsraiders_251027.jpg
01:29
Betting Raiders spread fades the public vs. Jags
nbc_bte_pantherspackers_251027.jpg
01:33
Krick: Packers ‘will make life hell’ for Panthers
nbc_bte_bearsbengals_251027.jpg
01:39
Bears are the better team in matchup with Bengals
nbc_bte_vikingslions_251027.jpg
02:08
Take Lions to spoil Vikings QB McCarthy’s return