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Syndication: The Courier-Journal
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Caitlin Clark returns to the court for the Indiana Fever after 9 months out
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Highlights: Magic outlast Pistons to take 2-1 lead

April 25, 2026 04:27 PM
Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane each scored 25 points and the Orlando Magic held strong to outlast the Detroit Pistons, grabbing a 2-1 series lead.

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