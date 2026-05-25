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Deegan ‘locked in’ on becoming 450MX champion

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Watch Now

Was Scottie Barnes snubbed from First Team?

May 25, 2026 07:17 PM
Numbers on the Board discusses the 2025-26 NBA All-Defensive teams, including the biggest snubs, surprises, and the case for Scottie Barnes on the First Team.

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