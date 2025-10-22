Skip navigation
Has parity arrived in college football? Transfer portal, NIL money credited for tighter games
Deion Sanders marvels at Shohei Ohtani’s ‘unbelievable’ performance as Dodgers return to World Series
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 14: Joey Savatgy
Miller, Davis on opposite sides of season pick set
Buying stock into Bucks’ Green, Wizards’ George
‘Sky is the limit’ for Johnson, Shannon Jr.
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Has parity arrived in college football? Transfer portal, NIL money credited for tighter games
Deion Sanders marvels at Shohei Ohtani’s ‘unbelievable’ performance as Dodgers return to World Series
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 14: Joey Savatgy
Miller, Davis on opposite sides of season pick set
Buying stock into Bucks’ Green, Wizards’ George
‘Sky is the limit’ for Johnson, Shannon Jr.
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Eyes on Cavs-Knicks, Celtics-Pistons in Week 1
October 22, 2025 12:48 PM
Pierre Andresen explains why Spurs-Mavericks, Cavaliers-Knicks, and Celtics-Pistons are some of his highest-anticipated games of the first week of the 2025-26 NBA season.
04:05
Miller, Davis on opposite sides of season pick set
09:14
Buying stock into Bucks’ Green, Wizards’ George
10:34
‘Sky is the limit’ for Johnson, Shannon Jr.
02:19
Lean on Mavericks to take down Wembanyama’s Spurs
02:05
CLE, NYK plagued by injuries ahead of matchup
01:47
Şengün explodes for 39 in career-night vs. Thunder
01:56
Luka opens season with 43-point near triple-double
01:21
Warriors get a ‘total team effort’ in win over LAL
01:58
Butler drops 31 for Warriors in win over Lakers
01:56
Highlights: Warriors hold off Lakers for win
01:00
Curry: ‘Warrior basketball took over’ against LAL
12
Curry nails dagger 3-pointer to seal win vs. LAL
01:51
SGA’s late-game heroics lift Thunder over Rockets
57
SGA rises for OKC on banner night against Rockets
03:19
Holmgren recaps banner night, double-OT win
12
Curry launches overhead pass to Kuminga
01:57
Highlights: Thunder defeat Rockets in Double OT
21
Hield sends Smart flying, nails 3-pointer
52
SGA praises OKC’s ‘grit,’ defense in win vs. HOU
33
Şengün sizes up for the jumper, and-one
48
Wiggins puts a sea of Rockets on a poster
16
Caruso disrupts on defense, finishes with command
03:29
MJ: My obligation now is to ‘pay it forward’
44
Mitchell beats buzzer for tough and-one from deep
33
Holmgren runs the floor for physical and-one
10
Durant drives for first bucket as a Rocket
01:36
Williams: Banner raising ‘a very special moment’
14:52
Thunder raise 2024-25 NBA championship banner
02:58
Expectations for Durant, Şengün with Rockets
02:36
Smith Jr: Having KD around is ‘a gift in itself’
03:12
Is A&M in a better ‘mental headspace’ than LSU?
02:27
BYU vs. Iowa State is a ‘fascinating’ matchup
07:06
What would a loss to Arkansas mean for Freeze?
09:16
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt has a lot at stake
07:55
Are Love and Price the two best RBs in CFB?
11:24
Will Florida State, Wisconsin jobs open this year?
10:10
Did Florida go about firing Napier the right way?
01:49
Take Colts and ‘historic offense’ over Titans
01:57
Croucher: Patriots QB Maye is “elite already”
16:46
Analyzing Johnson’s comments, McDaniel’s future
07:43
Breaking down Warriors-Lakers, Rockets-Thunder
08:51
Hashimoto makes history with all-around gold
08:26
Boheng swipes silver at world championships
09:40
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
08:07
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
04:16
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate
05:06
Inside NFC West odds: Rams, 49ers lead the way
09:26
PFT Power Rankings: Bucs drop to No. 7 in Week 8
13:44
Wilson claps back after Payton throws shade
07:05
PIT players to want to perform for Rodgers vs. GB
10:00
Rodgers to have ‘something extra’ against Packers
05:59
PIT’s field comes down to collective bargaining
05:45
Why it was smart for Rodgers to not do McAfee Show
13:06
Florio ‘appalled’ by Johnson’s remarks on Fields
02:30
Simms: Taylor will make Jets’ offense ‘functional’
03:36
How Thunder’s confidence ‘oozes’ on and off court
01:37
Players to watch in Commanders versus Chiefs
11:35
Lions’ defense made Baker, Bucs look ‘vulnerable’
01:21
Mendoza, Simpson among Heisman favorites
01:22
Run plays could determine Michigan-Mich. St.
