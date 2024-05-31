 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships - Day Four
‘There’s elegance in everybody:' The Black Women Transforming Elite Gymnastics
nbc_cyc_CritduDauphineSt3_210601.jpg
How to stream the 2024 Criterium du Dauphine on Peacock: Schedule, race times, stages, and more
nbc_csu_bakermayfield_240530.jpg
Chris Simms’ 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown: Full rankings and breakdowns ahead of the 2024 NFL season

Top Clips

nbc_pft_commanders_240531.jpg
Commanders leave door open on eventual name change
nbc_pft_londonsb_240531.jpg
Is a Super Bowl in London a realistic possibility?
nbc_pft_chiefswoes_240531.jpg
How will offseason distractions affect Chiefs?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships - Day Four
‘There’s elegance in everybody:' The Black Women Transforming Elite Gymnastics
nbc_cyc_CritduDauphineSt3_210601.jpg
How to stream the 2024 Criterium du Dauphine on Peacock: Schedule, race times, stages, and more
nbc_csu_bakermayfield_240530.jpg
Chris Simms’ 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown: Full rankings and breakdowns ahead of the 2024 NFL season

Top Clips

nbc_pft_commanders_240531.jpg
Commanders leave door open on eventual name change
nbc_pft_londonsb_240531.jpg
Is a Super Bowl in London a realistic possibility?
nbc_pft_chiefswoes_240531.jpg
How will offseason distractions affect Chiefs?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Finals between BOS-DAL riddled with storylines

May 31, 2024 09:20 AM
The Dan Patrick Show reviews Dallas' elimination of Minnesota to reach the NBA Finals against the Celtics, as Kyrie Irving is set to make his return to Boston and Kristaps Porzingis in Dallas, among other storylines.
Up Next
nbc_dps_adamlefkoeinterview_240530.jpg
20:23
Will LeBron end his career with the Lakers?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbssgaholmgren_240529.jpg
3:42
Could OKC’s Holmgren be a Top 20 fantasy pick?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsanthonytowns_240529.jpg
3:28
Should Timberwolves shop Towns in the offseason?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsknicksoffseason_240529.jpg
4:06
Knicks ‘need to find a way to pay’ Hartenstein
Now Playing
nbc_dps_chrishaynesinterview_240529.jpg
13:42
How long can Timberwolves cling to ‘false hope’?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_timberwolvesmavericksgame4recap_240529.jpg
6:40
Odds Timberwolves win series vs. Mavericks
Now Playing
nbc_dps_bronnydraft_240529.jpg
9:02
Is Bronny to the Lakers a foregone conclusion?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_240528.jpg
21:15
Boston Celtics’ chemistry is at an ‘all-time high’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jaybilasinterview_240528.jpg
9:33
Remembering Walton, a ‘wonderful human being’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_lukakyriebestbackcourtduo_240528.jpg
7:46
Doncic-Irving the most talented NBA backcourt?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_betlunchmoney_240524.jpg
1:42
Lunch Money: Under on Mavs’ team total a solid bet
Now Playing
nbc_dps_brianwindhorstinterview_240524.jpg
16:26
Windhorst: Lakers, Cavs competing in coach market
Now Playing