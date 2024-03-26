Watch Now
Report: Porter probed for betting irregularities
Dan Patrick says the increased betting interest under player props for Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter was just asking for someone to raise a red flag, leading to an inquiry surrounding the irregularities.
What prompted the NBA to investigate Porter?
ESPN sports betting reporter David Purdum joins Dan Patrick to discuss the NBA's investigation into betting irregularities surrounding Jontay Porter and the developing Shohei Ohtani gambling situation.
Hendricks could be in for productive final stretch
Fantasy managers could consider Taylor Hendricks and other young Jazz players who will likely see an uptick in playing time following the Jazz's late-season slump.
Robinson could be huge boost for fantasy managers
Mitchell Robinson could be worth a flier as the Knicks center nears a return just in time for the fantasy basketball stretch run.
Was Kyrie’s game winner for Mavericks a good shot?
Stephen A. Smith shares why he wasn't surprised by Kyrie Irving's unique game winner for the Mavericks against the Nuggets and discusses the influx of international star power these days and how it has impacted the NBA.
Lillard reflects on finding his place with Bucks
NBA superstar Damian Lillard joins Dan Patrick to discuss Caitlin Clark's dominance, three-point shooting in the modern NBA, why Victor Wembanyama is "special" and much more.
Curry’s return could impact Podziemski’s value
The Rotoworld Basketball Crew discuss Stephen Curry's imminent return to the Golden State Warriors and why it could impact Brandin Podziemski's production.
Is Monk a lock to win Sixth Man of the Year?
The Rotoworld Basketball Crew analyze the contenders for NBA Sixth Man of the Year, debating if anybody can overtake Malik Monk to win the award?
Sengun’s injury provides opportunity for Thompson
The Rotoworld Basketball Crew discuss the injury to Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun and why it could provide an opportunity for Amen Thompson and Jock Landale.
Simmons out for season with back injury
The Dan Patrick Show discusses the Brooklyn Nets ruling out Ben Simmons for the remainder of the season with a back injury, analyzing what it could mean for his future beyond 2024.
Fantasy pickups in wake of Booker injury
With Devin Booker going down for the Suns, the Rotoworld Basketball Show highlight Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale as fantasy pickups who could see a short-term boost.
Are there fatigue concerns with Knicks stars?
The Rotoworld Basketball Crew discusses the heavy minutes players like Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart have played for the New York Knicks, questioning if fatigue will drag the team down come playoff time.