Top News

NCAA Football: Utah at West Virginia
Report: Michigan hires Kyle Whittingham to replace Sherrone Moore
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Kel’el Ware poised to heat up
NCAA Football: Penn State Football Head Coach Matt Campbell Introductory Press Conference
Penn State vs. Clemson - Pinstripe Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_251226.jpg
PL Update: Man United jump to fifth in table
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251226.jpg
Amorim shares takeaways from win over Newcastle
nbc_pl_howeintv_251226.jpg
Newcastle ‘didn’t do enough’ against Man United

NCAA Football: Utah at West Virginia
Report: Michigan hires Kyle Whittingham to replace Sherrone Moore
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Kel’el Ware poised to heat up
NCAA Football: Penn State Football Head Coach Matt Campbell Introductory Press Conference
Penn State vs. Clemson - Pinstripe Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats

nbc_pl_update_251226.jpg
PL Update: Man United jump to fifth in table
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251226.jpg
Amorim shares takeaways from win over Newcastle
nbc_pl_howeintv_251226.jpg
Newcastle ‘didn’t do enough’ against Man United

Jokic carrying Nuggets after 56-point barrage

December 26, 2025 02:22 PM
Noah Rubin analyzes Nikola Jokic's historic 56-16-15 performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves and how the three-time league MVP continues to carry Denver through multiple team injuries.

nbc_nba_notbxmasgradesv2_251226.jpg
15:01
Grading every NBA Christmas Day matchup
nbc_nba_notbdkp6v2_251226.jpg
04:47
Zion spearheading NOP’s charge after win streak
nbc_roto_reaves_251226.jpg
01:36
Lakers fantasy targets amid Reaves uncertainty
nbc_roto_davisv2_251226.jpg
01:51
AD’s absence to boost Flagg, Gafford in fantasy
nbc_nba_oftbspurs_251226.jpg
09:06
Spurs knock down Thunder for third time in 13 days
nbc_roto_spurs_251226.jpg
02:02
Analyzing Spurs futures: West winner, Johnson COTY
nbc_nba_minvden_jokichl_251225.jpg
02:16
HLs: Jokic drops 56 in Nuggets’ Christmas win
nbc_nba_knicks4thqtrcomeback_251225.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Brunson leads Knicks’ comeback
mpx_new.jpg
06:16
Ranking all five NBA Christmas Day 2025 matchups
nbc_nba_audienceqs_251224.jpg
09:50
What are best Christmas moments in NBA history?
nbc_nba_wishlistpt2_251224.jpg
10:02
NBA Christmas wish list: Ware needs more minutes
nbc_nba_dkpick6_251224.jpg
04:55
Can Towns take advantage of Mobley’s injury?
nbc_nba_pierrewishlist_251224.jpg
09:56
NBA Christmas wish list: Can Knicks win title?
nbc_nba_garlandmove_251224.jpg
07:13
Will Cavaliers deal Garland before trade deadline?
nbc_nba_knicksnbacup_251224.jpg
02:10
Andresen: ‘You can’t win’ as a Knicks fan
nbc_nba_draymondrama_251224.jpg
09:55
Green, Warriors ‘have been through a lot of stuff’
nbc_nba_kawhilh2_251223.jpg
01:46
Highlights: Kawhi drops season-high 41 against HOU
nbc_nba_houvslac_251223.jpg
02:02
Highlights: LAC’s efficiency dominates Rockets
nbc_nba_houvslac_digitalhit_251223.jpg
01:59
Clippers deliver ‘good statement win’ against HOU
kawhi_intv.jpg
01:04
Kawhi hopes LAC can build on back-to-back wins
nbc_nba_aldamahl_251223(2).jpg
01:54
HLs: Aldama stars for Grizzlies against Jazz
nbc_nba_digitalhit_251223.jpg
01:34
Crawford praises Flagg’s ‘humble’ approach to game
nbc_nba_sasokc_2min_251223.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Spurs hand Thunder 4th loss of season
nbc_nba_cooperflaggcomp_251223.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Flagg does it all in prime time vs DEN
nbc_nba_daldenehl2_251223.jpg
01:55
HLs: Mavericks overcome Jokic, Nuggets’ late rally
coop.jpg
01:09
Flagg: Mavericks ‘learning’ from close wins
nbc_nba_anthonyedwardshl_251223(2).jpg
01:58
Highlights: Edwards powers MIN against NYK
nbc_nba_ogplayerdev_251223.jpg
08:50
Does ‘player development’ exist in the NBA?
nbc_nba_oghornets_251223.jpg
05:16
Hornets have a bright future with current roster
nbc_nba_dunksofweekv2_251223.jpg
01:47
Dunks of the week: Castle, Sharpe take flight

nbc_pl_update_251226.jpg
09:39
PL Update: Man United jump to fifth in table
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251226.jpg
03:18
Amorim shares takeaways from win over Newcastle
nbc_pl_howeintv_251226.jpg
04:45
Newcastle ‘didn’t do enough’ against Man United
nbc_pl_munew_251226.jpg
10:21
Extended HLs: Man United v. Newcastle Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_munewpostgame_251226.jpg
03:16
Man United ‘win ugly,’ jump to fifth place
nbc_roto_lamarv2_251226.jpg
01:09
Downgrade BAL pass catchers with Lamar doubtful
nbc_roto_kelce_251226.jpg
01:25
Kelce’s future looms over Chiefs’ fantasy WR corps
nbc_roto_dak_251226.jpg
01:01
Prescott, Cowboys can feast vs. Giants in Week 18
nbc_pl_mugoal1_251226.jpg
01:26
Dorgu volleys Manchester United ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_garysegment_251226.jpg
03:47
Neville: Amorim will ‘have to change something’
nbc_pl_supporterspotlightv2_251226.jpg
50
Kraft: Supporting Newcastle is a family affair
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegmentv2_251226.jpg
05:44
Ornstein: Semenyo’s preference is to join Man City
nbc_ffhh_rblovehatev2_251226.jpg
11:54
Raiders’ Jeanty on the love list for NFL Week 17
nbc_ffhh_xmasnicev2_251226.jpg
05:23
Croskey-Merritt, Harvey ball out on Christmas
nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
15:06
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_ffhh_lovehatewrsv2_251226.jpg
10:23
Jennings playing well with Purdy in recent weeks
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
03:04
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
19:01
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251226.jpg
01:43
Answering start/sit questions ahead of Week 17
nbc_ffhh_dklastcall_251226.jpg
02:26
Waddle, Giants are NFL Week 17 best bets
nbc_ffhh_christmasnaughty_251226.jpg
05:09
Lions offense on naughty list from Christmas game
nbc_pft_broncoschiefsV2_251226.jpg
05:56
Broncos-Chiefs was ‘much closer’ than expected
nbc_pft_christmasdayV2_251226.jpg
10:44
Florio: Christmas ratings will show NFL ‘is king’
nbc_ffhh_qblovehate_251226.jpg
06:43
Burrow among top fantasy QBs in Week 17
nbc_roto_pitvcle_251226.jpg
01:43
How BAL-GB outcome impacts Steelers Week 17 spread
nbc_roto_bestbets_251226.jpg
01:37
Take Eagles as ‘moneyline underdog’ vs. Bills
nbc_roto_larvatl_251226.jpg
01:57
LA vs. ATL ‘one of the better bets’ in Week 17
caleb_williams.jpg
01:35
Bears vs. 49ers: X-factors, players to watch
nbc_pff_highest_grade_251226.jpg
01:40
Mendoza among highest graded players entering CFP
derrick_henry.png
01:46
Players to watch in Ravens vs. Packers matchup