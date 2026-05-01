Thunder feel equipped to guard ‘every style’

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Cameron Young makes big putts to take early lead at Cadillac Championship in tour’s Doral return
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rosie Brennan announces end to World Cup cross-country skiing career
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Kate Douglass wins 2 races in 12-minute span in Fort Lauderdale
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
NBA’s lottery proposal ‘a lot to adjust to’
T-Mac: Cade ‘a star’, but depth must step up
Sheppard a big part of Rockets’ surge vs Lakers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
Kentucky Derby
Kentucky Derby
Kentucky Derby Home
Stream LIVE on Peacock
Kentucky Derby Entries
Derby Preview & Odds
Pick the Winner
All Horse Racing
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Cameron Young makes big putts to take early lead at Cadillac Championship in tour’s Doral return
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rosie Brennan announces end to World Cup cross-country skiing career
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Kate Douglass wins 2 races in 12-minute span in Fort Lauderdale
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
NBA’s lottery proposal ‘a lot to adjust to’
T-Mac: Cade ‘a star’, but depth must step up
Sheppard a big part of Rockets’ surge vs Lakers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
Kentucky Derby
Kentucky Derby Home
Stream LIVE on Peacock
Kentucky Derby Entries
Derby Preview & Odds
Pick the Winner
All Horse Racing
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Thunder feel equipped to guard ‘every style’
April 30, 2026 08:02 PM
NBA Showtime calls the Thunder a ‘well oiled machine’ on both offense and defense, possessing the ability to guard any style, which could lead to a clean sweep road to the NBA Finals.
Related Videos
13:16
NBA’s lottery proposal ‘a lot to adjust to’
03:20
T-Mac: Cade ‘a star’, but depth must step up
05:34
Sheppard a big part of Rockets’ surge vs Lakers
06:55
How can Celtics minimize Embiid in Game 6?
03:36
Randle, Wolves seek to close out Nuggets
09:33
Should Magic be worried about blowing 3-1 lead?
09:16
Rockets, Pistons eye series comebacks
01:58
Lakers ‘luck’ may be running out against Rockets
01:54
76ers may keep thing close with Celtics in Game 6
01:58
HLs: Cunningham goes off for 45 in Game 5 win
01:52
Highlights: Banchero drops 45 in Game 5 defeat
08:31
Cavaliers have been ‘exposed’ in losses to Raptors
07:45
Nuggets don’t ‘have what it takes’ to beat Spurs
03:34
Look to Barnes to continue leveling up in playoffs
04:45
Full-strength 76ers hinting at potential
11:41
NBA’s anti-tanking efforts should be ‘applauded’
05:39
Towns’ ‘playmaking has been unlocked’ vs. Hawks
01:40
Expect Lakers to close out series vs. Rockets
01:55
Are Celtics the best bet to win the East?
07:46
Why NBA’s anti-tanking proposal could cause issues
04:00
Should the Celtics be worried after Game 5 loss?
01:58
Highlights: Knicks leave no doubt in Game 5
01:20
Towns ‘maximizing his opportunities’ in Game 5 win
01:53
Knicks ‘on a string’ defensively of late vs Hawks
02:31
Brunson did ‘a little bit of everything’ in Game 5
01:02
Highlights: Brunson takes over in fourth vs Hawks
01:57
Highlights: Brunson erupts for 39 points in Game 5
01:12
Brunson: ‘Started the game with the right mindset’
01:55
Highlights: Late runs give Sixers hope vs Celtics
04:18
NBA Playoffs quick hitters: Same old Cavs?
Latest Clips
01:59
Highlights: Cadillac Championship, Round 1
01:31
Watson may be ‘odds-on favorite’ to start for CLE
01:32
What is Young’s ceiling with the Panthers?
19:38
Kidd: Mavs’ star Flagg will be a Hall-of-Famer
09:03
Chamblee breaks down latest surrounding LIV Golf
01:37
Robert Jr. placed on 10-day IL with back issues
01:40
Eovaldi pitches a gem against the Yankees
11:59
Manchester United v. Liverpool game of the weekend
10:19
Bayern, PSG are the two best teams in the world
11:14
Expect ‘gritty’ matchup as Arsenal faces Fulham
01:23
Olson ‘blazing hot’ to start 2026 season
12:13
Arsenal could look ‘fragile’ v. Atletico Madrid
07:26
Kornacki examines Kentucky Derby horses
08:31
Rice will command large target share for KC
12:16
Hurts and Shough get fantasy bumps after NFL Draft
03:56
Cardinals RBs take a hit with Love selection
03:06
Where does Ridley fit into Titans offense in 2026?
11:41
Skattebo has tons of potential in NYG backfield
01:16
Lynx, Dream have big questions heading into season
05:59
PFT Draft: Rookies who can make the biggest impact
02:14
Simmons retires as a Bronco after nine seasons
08:02
UFA tender on Rodgers is a ‘chess move’ by PIT
06:59
Gronkowski elected to Patriots Hall of Fame
07:59
Why did Pickens accept franchise tag with Cowboys?
07:43
What’s next for Richardson as IND looks for trade?
06:56
How the fifth-year option impacts players
13:32
How does Vrabel situation impact Patriots?
10:18
How do Vrabel and Russini move on?
13:09
How NFL contracts have changed over the years
13:13
Inside the NFL’s ‘team-friendly’ fifth-year option
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue