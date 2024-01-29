Watch Now
Pistons' Cunningham must cut back on turnovers
Vaughn Dalzell says third-year guard Cade Cunningham must limit his turnovers for his fantasy basketball value to increase and to help a Detroit Pistons team that can't afford to give away possessions.
Expect Doncic’s scoring surge to continue
Take a look behind Luka Doncic's ridiculous scoring stretch with the Mavs and find out why his output should continue to carry fantasy hoops lineups.
Murray’s value could be boosted at Trade Deadline
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray has been a third-round player in 8-cat formats throughout the last two weeks but a possible Trade Deadline deal could boost his fantasy value down the stretch.
LeBron is giving Father Time a run for his money
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has shown no signs of slowing down in his 21st NBA season, including setting multiple records this year.
Green producing after return to starting lineup
Draymond Green has provided plenty of fantasy basketball value since his suspension and return to the Golden State Warriors' starting lineup, as Vaughn Dalzell explains.
Booker living up to preseason fantasy billing
Vaughn Dalzell highlights Devin Booker's recent hot streak, which included a 62-point outburst, and how the Phoenix Suns guard is living up to his preseason fantasy basketball hype.
Biggest winners of Rozier trade in fantasy
With Terry Rozier heading to Miami, the Rotoworld Basketball Show discuss the fantasy fallout from the Miami Heat acquiring Terry Rozier and the biggest beneficiaries in fantasy hoops from the trade.
‘All in’ on DLo in fantasy hoops amid hot stretch
The Rotoworld Basketball Show discusses D'Angelo Russell's hot stretch and why fantasy managers can expect him to continue to contribute despite trade deadline uncertainty, as well as Jabari Walker's outlook.
Bucks’ future still uncertain despite Rivers hire
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson break down the Milwaukee Bucks reportedly hiring Doc Rivers as head coach, explaining why the hire alone doesn't solve many of the team's problems.
Bucks turning to Rivers after Griffin?
Dan Patrick thinks there was a players revolt in Milwaukee before Adrian Griffin was shown the door 43 games in, speaking to how small the title window is for the Bucks after going all in on Lillard with an aging roster.
Embiid, Towns make history in massive performances
Dan Patrick reacts to Joel Embiid's 70-point night and compares it to other legendary outings before debating whether Karl-Anthony Towns helped or hurt the Timberwolves in their loss despite his 62-point night.
Siakam has opportunity to boost value with Pacers
After a midseason trade, former Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has the opportunity to boost his fantasy basketball value playing alongside Tyrese Haliburton with the Indiana Pacers.